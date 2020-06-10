Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/06/2020 14:43:50 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Vietnam to compete in two int’l e-sport events

 
 
10/06/2020    14:39 GMT+7

Vietnam will compete in two international e-sport events this month, Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) and Arena of Valor Premier League (APL).

Vietnam will compete in two international e-sport events this month. Photo oneesports.gg

Singaporean gaming company Garena will host the FFAA  on June 12-13 and APL between June 19 to July 26.

Team Flash, SCVG and VGaming will represent Vietnam a the FFAA in which they will compete against teams from India, Indonesia and Thailand .

 

Prize money of US$80,000 is up for grabs across the two-day event.

Teams will battle it over six rounds, across three maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Points will be awarded based on round ranking and number of kills. The winning team will be announced at the end of each day.

While Team Flash, Saigon Phantom, HTVC IGP Gaming and FAPtv will represent Vietnam to compete with teams from Indonesia, Thailand and Taipei for a prize pool of more than $348,000. VNS

 
 

.
Midfielder Kieu wins Fair Play Award
Midfielder Kieu wins Fair Play Award
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

Midfielder Chuong Thi Kieu of the national women’s football team won the Fair Play Award 2019 Tuesday morning.

HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday
HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will host a concert celebrating the 250th birthday of Beethoven at the Opera House on Saturday.

International Day of Yoga to be held in Hanoi in June
International Day of Yoga to be held in Hanoi in June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The 6th International Day of Yoga in Vietnam will be held on June 21 with new measures for social distancing.

Brazilian coach eyes great times at Gia Dinh FC
Brazilian coach eyes great times at Gia Dinh FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Having won over many fans and with a host of memories from seven seasons playing football in Vietnam, Brazilian former striker Flavio Luiz Neto da Silva Cruz, 41, jumped at the chance last February to coach second-division Gia Dinh FC.

The essence of Chu Dau pottery
The essence of Chu Dau pottery
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

Chu Dau is a brand that has spread far and wide and has connected the quintessence of pottery, bringing the country's traditional ceramic products to tourists both home and abroad.

Hanoi’s F1 racetrack fences removed
Hanoi’s F1 racetrack fences removed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The fences along the F1 racetrack in Hanoi are being removed after the race was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13
Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is slated for October 13 in Malaysia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

A book about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has been called “the voice of the planet”, has been published in Vietnamese by ThaiHa Books Company and the Swedish embassy in Hanoi.

Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

Some 1,620 students from 300 primary, secondary and high schools in HCM City are competing in the third Phu Dong Sports Tournament for the Vovinam Nestlé MILO Cup, 

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

A ballet based on Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

A concert where the audience can join the journey of understanding experimental music will be open for all at French cultural institute L’Espcace on June 12.

Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

Foreign website Carscoops has published an article titled “Amazing wood carved scale models” which showcases a range of impressive Vietnamese wooden car models.

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
VIDEOicon  09/06/2020 

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The National Sports Administration is applying for permission from authorities to allow important foreign experts and coaches to return to Vietnam to work.

The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl familiar to southern Vietnamese, could be used as a highly effective self-defense weapon in certain situations.

Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Young artists at the Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restaged one of its popular plays over the weekend.

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The authorities in Hanoi have had to remove 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural to enlarge Au Co Street, which is part of the Red River dyke in Tay Ho District.

Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Historian and folk culture expert Ngo Duc Thinh who carried out valuable research on Mother Goddesses worship and folk culture died on Saturday at the age of 76.

Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.

Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

