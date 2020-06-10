Vietnam to compete in two int’l e-sport events

Vietnam will compete in two international e-sport events this month, Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) and Arena of Valor Premier League (APL).

Singaporean gaming company Garena will host the FFAA on June 12-13 and APL between June 19 to July 26.

Team Flash, SCVG and VGaming will represent Vietnam a the FFAA in which they will compete against teams from India, Indonesia and Thailand .

Prize money of US$80,000 is up for grabs across the two-day event.

Teams will battle it over six rounds, across three maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Points will be awarded based on round ranking and number of kills. The winning team will be announced at the end of each day.

While Team Flash, Saigon Phantom, HTVC IGP Gaming and FAPtv will represent Vietnam to compete with teams from Indonesia, Thailand and Taipei for a prize pool of more than $348,000. —VNS