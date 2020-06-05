Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré

A Vietnam-based football consultancy company has signed a deal to represent former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré.

Ivorian midfielder Yaya Touré. Source: PA

Harcus Consultancy Group announced they would represent the former Ivory Coast international interests in Southeast Asia in “brand development, player sponsorship/endorsements and more”, the group said on Wednesday.

CEO of Harcus Consultancy Group Richard Harcus said: "Yaya Touré already has a great PR and marketing team behind him in Europe, dedicated to ensure they always do what’s right for him.

“I can speak for everyone here when I say, we are delighted to be working with Yaya Touré for the ASEAN region and assisting his other partners, where we can, to ensure that this high level of service continues.”

The Scotsman added that looking for a new club for the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League and Africa Cup of nations winner in Asia would be part of representing him, as the midfielder left Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai last November and is currently a free agent.

“This (developing Touré’s fan base in ASEAN) starts by looking to keep his playing career in Asia.

"He has just finished his contract in China and we would love to keep him here by assisting in getting him a club where the Asian fans can continue to watch him,” Harcus said.

Harcus Consultancy Group is a Vietnam and Singapore-based firm that offers football schools and clubs across Southeast Asia services in football and commercial operations, and education/careers.

The firm now counts among its partners the likes of Rangers FC of Scotland, AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands and five-time Singapore top-flight champions Tampines Rovers FC. VNS