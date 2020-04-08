Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam Basketball Association postpones tip-off due to COVID-19

 
 
08/04/2020    16:22 GMT+7

The start of the 2020 Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) league season will be delayed for at least a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the coronavirus, the 2020 Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) season will be organised until July. — Photo courtesy of VBA

The new date for tip-off will be July 4 with the participation of seven teams, one more than last year.

The new member of the league is Nha Trang Dolphins, coached by American Ryan Marchand.

Together with the change of the timetable, the VBA has also extended the deadline for clubs to protect their players from the upcoming draft.

Each team is allowed to protect four players on their squad from the draft, the rest go into the pool and can be selected by other clubs.

The six clubs who played the last season can protect their members up to April 20 while Nha Trang Dolphins’ date is May 4.

 

For the new season, three teams appointed new head coaches.

After leaving the HCM City Wings last year, Predrag Lukic has become manager of the Thang Long Warriors. Meanwhile, the Wings hired Gediminas Meiliunas and the Hanoi Buffaloes snapped up Eric Luis Weissling Pallares.

Last year, Saigon Heat beat the Cantho Catfish 69-68 in the last game of a thrilling five-game series to take the trophy. VNS

The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL)’s organising board has announced it has decided to suspend the event indefinitely due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the region.  

If you are missing your fix of basketball because of COVID-19, don’t worry. We hav compiled a list of the best players since the Vietnam Basketball Association(VBA) Leagues started in 2016.

 
 

National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

A number of epic photos taken from above which highlight the diverse range of landscapes that Vietnam has to offer are being featured in the US magazine National Geographic.

Anh Duc, a star in the making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Le Anh Duc, 13, is the next best thing for Vietnamese football.

COVID-19: Footballers offer heartfelt messages for #Thankyou campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Footballers from both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s national teams have been active in responding to the #Thankyou campaign which aims to deliver sincere messages of thanks to medical workers.

Prestigious sports website honours four Vietnamese U19 footballers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Renowned footballing website Goal.com has chosen four young Vietnamese talents as stars of the future, with their picks including Hanoi FC pair Tien Long and Van Tung, Cong Den of Pho Hien FC, and Thanh Khoi of HAGL FC.

Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ha Long Carnival and the 2020 Ha Long - Quang Ninh Tourism Week will take place on Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) holiday if the COVID-19 is brought under control, announced the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee.

House of Art launches COVID-19 drawing contest for kids
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A 14-day drawing contest for children is being held by House of Art to express gratitude to health workers, soldiers and policemen fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancing
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

As many restaurants around the country close their doors because of COVID-19, there is no better time to awaken the hidden chef in you. 

Young dance group launches project promoting healthy activities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A dance group, LYRICÍST, and HTV3 DreamsTV have launched a project called “Doing Exercises, Enhancing Physique”, aimed at promoting healthy activities for physical enhancement at home among the community.

International award winning film to be released in Vietnam after being fined
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Busan award winning film Ròm has officially received a licence to be screened in Vietnam after being fined for participating in the film festival without approval last October, according to Vi Kien Thanh, director of the Cinema Department.

FAP TV works with Korean group CREATA on entertainment ventures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The HCM City-based FAP TV, the YouTube channel of FAP Comic Group, is working with its Korean partner CREATA to develop entertainment activities in both countries.

No wedding parties until epidemic stops: Ministry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has instructed authorities at all levels to promote people’s awareness of the dangers of COVID-19 by delaying wedding parties and related activities.

Beethoven book released in Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese version of Beethoven: The Music and The Life has been released on the occasion of the composer's 250th birthday (1770-2020).

VN culture ministry to produce documentary on the fight against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Director of the Culture Ministry’s Cinematography Department Vi Kien Thanh has assigned the Central Documentary and Science Film Studio to produce a documentary on preventing and fighting COVID-19 later this year.

Seven songs to help you fight coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

One of the best weapons in Vietnam’s armory to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is music, of course! Since the pandemic began, more and more music videos have been created which are both educational and entertaining. 

Sun Symphony Orchestra skips a season, looks forward to 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

The country's first corporate sponsor orchestra switches to hibernating mode due to coronavirus self-isolation and public distancing.

10 memorable matches in Vietnamese football history
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

We’re all missing our footie fix but don’t despair, as we’ve put together a list of some of the most memorable matches in the national team’s modern history to help tide you over until the beautiful game returns.

An art space built from landfill
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

With their skillful hands, sixteen Vietnamese and foreign artists have turned a landfill in Hanoi to a contemporary art space, featuring sixteen story-telling art installations about Thang Long – Ke Cho, a former busy marketplace in the capital.

James Bond actress Honor Blackman dies aged 94
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

The British actress famously played Pussy Galore opposite Sean Connery's James Bond.

Top five local and overseas Vietnamese players in basketball league
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

If you are missing your fix of basketball because of COVID-19, don’t worry. We hav compiled a list of the best players since the Vietnam Basketball Association(VBA) Leagues started in 2016.

MV calls on Vietnamese people to fight against Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

Music video Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID (Dear Vietnam, Let’s win the war on COVID-19) has been endorsed by the Ministry of Heath, calling on Vietnamese people to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

