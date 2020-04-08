Vietnam Basketball Association postpones tip-off due to COVID-19

The start of the 2020 Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) league season will be delayed for at least a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the coronavirus, the 2020 Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) season will be organised until July. — Photo courtesy of VBA

The new date for tip-off will be July 4 with the participation of seven teams, one more than last year.

The new member of the league is Nha Trang Dolphins, coached by American Ryan Marchand.

Together with the change of the timetable, the VBA has also extended the deadline for clubs to protect their players from the upcoming draft.

Each team is allowed to protect four players on their squad from the draft, the rest go into the pool and can be selected by other clubs.

The six clubs who played the last season can protect their members up to April 20 while Nha Trang Dolphins’ date is May 4.

For the new season, three teams appointed new head coaches.

After leaving the HCM City Wings last year, Predrag Lukic has become manager of the Thang Long Warriors. Meanwhile, the Wings hired Gediminas Meiliunas and the Hanoi Buffaloes snapped up Eric Luis Weissling Pallares.

Last year, Saigon Heat beat the Cantho Catfish 69-68 in the last game of a thrilling five-game series to take the trophy. VNS

2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League suspended indefinitely The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL)’s organising board has announced it has decided to suspend the event indefinitely due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the region.