Vietnam cancels F1 race because of Covid-19 pandemic

The organiser of Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix has decided to officially cancel the race due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Hanoi People’s Committee, the Vietnamese Motorsports Association Limited Liability Company and Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company made the announcement about the race cancellation this morning, October 16.

The F1 racetrack in Hanoi.





To date, up to 13 races of the 2020 Formula One grand prix across the world have been called off, including in Australia, China, the Netherlands, Monaco, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Vietnam.



The race in Hanoi was initially scheduled to take place on April 3-5, but the pandemic made it impossible.



The 5.56-km racetrack located near My Dinh National Stadium, designed by German firm Tilke and Formula 1 Group, has 23 turns and covers 88 hectares.



Le Ngoc Chi, general director of Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company, said that according to the organiser, it was a very difficult but necessary decision to cancel the event to ensure safety amid the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.



The firm will refund all customers who bought tickets for the race. The company’s staff will directly contact customers for this and those who bought tickets through the company’s agents need to contact them for specific instructions. Dtinews