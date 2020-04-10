Vietnam Challenge badminton tournament postponed again

The Badminton World Federation has delayed all tournaments scheduled in May to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletes compete at the 2019 Vietnam International Challenge. This year's tournament has been postponed for the second time. — Photo webthethao.vn

The Vietnam International Challenge from June 2-7 is one of these events. It is the second time the annual tournament has been postponed after being first scheduled for March 24-29 in Hanoi.

A new date has not been confirmed.

Some other competitions affected are the Australian Open (June 2-7), Thailand Open (June 9-14), Indonesia Open (June 16-21), Canada Open (June 30-July 5) and Russian Open (July 7-12).

The BWF is also awaiting permission from host Denmark before deciding to continue carrying out the 2020 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals on August 15-23. Denmark has banned gatherings until the end of August. — VNS

Badminton player Vu Thi Trang wins Graphics Challenge title Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam won the Graphics International Challenge badminton tournament on December 22 in Orange County, California, the US.