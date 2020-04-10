Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/04/2020 11:00:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam Challenge badminton tournament postponed again

 
 
11/04/2020    10:26 GMT+7

The Badminton World Federation has delayed all tournaments scheduled in May to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Challenge badminton tournament postponed again
Athletes compete at the 2019 Vietnam International Challenge. This year's tournament has been postponed for the second time. — Photo webthethao.vn

The Vietnam International Challenge from June 2-7 is one of these events. It is the second time the annual tournament has been postponed after being first scheduled for March 24-29 in Hanoi.

A new date has not been confirmed.

Some other competitions affected are the Australian Open (June 2-7), Thailand Open (June 9-14), Indonesia Open (June 16-21), Canada Open (June 30-July 5) and Russian Open (July 7-12).

 

The BWF is also awaiting permission from host Denmark before deciding to continue carrying out the 2020 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals on August 15-23. Denmark has banned gatherings until the end of August. — VNS

Badminton player Vu Thi Trang wins Graphics Challenge title

Badminton player Vu Thi Trang wins Graphics Challenge title

Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam won the Graphics International Challenge badminton tournament on December 22 in Orange County, California, the US.

Minh makes Vietnam Open quarters

Minh makes Vietnam Open quarters

Nguyen Tien Minh of Vietnam entered the quarter-finals of the Yonex Sunrise Vietnam Open badminton tournament, winning two matches on Thursday in HCM City.  

 
 

Other News

.
Coach Park sets new tactics for national team
Coach Park sets new tactics for national team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese football is being strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but head coach Park Hang-seo and his assistants aren't waiting around for the outbreak to end.

Honouring Vietnam’s culinary culture
Honouring Vietnam’s culinary culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The word “banh mi” (Vietnamese bread) was admitted into the Oxford English Dictionary, one of the world’s most prestigious dictionaries, on March 24, 2011, showing the international community’s recognition for Vietnam’s culinary culture.

Thanh Hoa players agree to major salary cuts
Thanh Hoa players agree to major salary cuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Thanh Hoa has become the third team in the V.League 1 to cut salaries after this year’s football season was postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Many people in the central province of Quang Tri may know Truong Dinh Dung as a charitable man, but they may not know he's also an accomplished artist.

Artist group shows love for Hanoi through sketches
Artist group shows love for Hanoi through sketches
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

When COVID-19 broke out in Hanoi, artists of Urban Sketchers Hanoi launched a challenge over 2 weeks to draw sketches themed “NCOVI” as an effort to join hands with the community in the fight against the epidemic.

National book festival to be held online amid fears of COVID-19
National book festival to be held online amid fears of COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

A national book festival will be held online for the first time from April 19 to May 20 amid fears of the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) has announced.

Vietnam national football team in top 15 in Asia
Vietnam national football team in top 15 in Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam remain at No 94 in the world FIFA rankings, released on Thursday.

VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages
VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has produced versions of its song on fighting fake news in 13 additional languages, bringing the total versions to 15.

English version of COVID-19 song “Ghen Co Vy” makes debut
English version of COVID-19 song “Ghen Co Vy” makes debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

An English language version of the now famous novel coronavirus (COVID-19) song known as “Ghen Co Vy” has been released, promoting a message of community unity in the fight against the epidemic.

2020 Golden Kite Awards postponed for second time
2020 Golden Kite Awards postponed for second time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The 2020 Golden Kite Awards have been postponed for the second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing measures introduced nationwide, according to the Vietnam Cinematography Association.

Five language YouTube channels to help you become multilingual
Five language YouTube channels to help you become multilingual
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Why not use social distancing as an opportunity to learn a whole new language, or the basics at least?

Vietnam to hold ASEAN Film Week in mid-year
Vietnam to hold ASEAN Film Week in mid-year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 is scheduled to be organised in Vietnam in June or July to mark Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year.

TV dramas amuse audiences at home
TV dramas amuse audiences at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Television dramatic plays are entertaining audiences at home while theatres remain closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Archer Day sets sights on comeback after coronavirus
Archer Day sets sights on comeback after coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

In theory, everything is easy.

Disney Plus racks up 50m subscribers in five months
Disney Plus racks up 50m subscribers in five months
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

Disney's new video streaming service almost doubles its subscription base during coronavirus lockdowns.

Simple ways to nurture face skin during isolation with cucumber
Simple ways to nurture face skin during isolation with cucumber
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

As the world works from home with many people self isolating, now is not the time to neglect your skin care.

Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic
Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

The pandemic may be keeping you at home but you can always treat yourself with a wide range of delicacies delivered right to your front door. 

Vietnamese singer launches project to fight COVID-19, saline intrusion
Vietnamese singer launches project to fight COVID-19, saline intrusion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

Vietnamese singer Vu Cat Tuong has recently launched a bilingual project entitled Tomorrow that aims to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta.

VN film industry faces shortage of skilled actors
VN film industry faces shortage of skilled actors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

The Vietnamese film industry is currently enjoying a boom of development, with an increase in the number of large scale and arthouse projects.

Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19
Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is one of the latest three players taking part in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 