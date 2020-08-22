Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are set to reschedule the Vietnam national team’s remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UAE to next year.

Despite initiating these plans, FIFA have yet to set a specific date as the governing body is currently following with keen interest fresh developments of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally.

The senior national squad, under the guidance of head coach Park Hang-seo, is expected to complete the remaining qualification fixtures next year between either March 22 and March 30, or alternatively between May 31 and June 15.

According to the latest news released by FIFA, there has also been another period added from January 24, 2022, to February 1, 2022.

An official from the Vietnam Football Federation said if the COVID-19 pandemic is successfully brought under control in the near future, then the Vietnamese national team would play again in 2021, adding that there is the possibility of fixtures being postponed until 2022.

During a recent press conference, head coach Park affirmed that 2022 World Cup qualifiers are the priority for the national team, particularly as Vietnam has never reached the final qualifying round of the World Cup.

Indeed, the Korean head coach is striving to help the team advance to the third qualifying round of the tournament, in addition to earning a place in the final round of the 2023 Asian Cup. VOV