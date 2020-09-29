Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11

The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and 10 nearby localities, heard a press conference in the capital city on September 29.

Deputy Director of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training Tran Duc Phan said major venues for competition will be Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Nam, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc and Bac Giang.

The tournament will feature 40 sports, with 36 already approved by the national steering committee for SEA Games 31, including track and field, water sports, gymnastics, rowing, canoeing/kayak, football, shooting, archery, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, karate, wushu, weightlifting, boxing, kickboxing, badminton, fencing, Sepak takraw, tennis, volleyball, basketball, cycling, billiards & snooker, golf, vovinam, chess, pencak silat, dance sport, diving, among others.

Four others proposed by other countries are being considered.

About 520 events are expected to be held in the tournament. Hanoi will host competitions of 25 sports.

Meanwhile, the 11th ASEAN Para Games will take place in Hanoi from December 17-28 this year with 14 sports and about 400 competition events./.VNA

