22/05/2020 01:40:30 (GMT +7)
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala to take place on May 26

 
 
21/05/2020    18:18 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to host the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala on May 26 after facing a series of long delays caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the organisers.

vietnam golden ball awards 2019 gala to take place on may 26 hinh 0
Quang Hai and Hung Dung of Hanoi FC have been named among the leading contenders in the men’s football category.

Originally, the awards gala had been set to get underway on February 13, however, the impact of the COVID-19 led to the event being put on hold.

With the voting for the awards already complete, the leading five contenders in the men’s football category are made up of Trong Hoang of Viettel FC, along with Quang Hai, Van Hau, Hung Dung, and Van Quyet, all of Hanoi FC.

Elsewhere, in the Vietnamese Women’s Golden Ball Awards 2019, the five finalists include Ho Chi Minh City FC trio Chuong Thi Kieu, Huynh Nhu, and Tran Thi Kim Thanh, in addition to Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung of Phong Phu Ha Nam FC, and Pham Hai Yen of Hanoi FC.

 

In addition to the Golden Ball Awards in both the men’s and women’s categories, the event will consist of a number of other individual prizes, including Golden, Silver, and Bronze Futsal Awards for men, the Best Foreign Football Player Award, the Best Male Young Footballer Award, and the Best Female Young Footballer Award.

The judging panel for the awards are made up of football experts, coaches, and captains of various V.League 1 and futsal clubs, along with prestigious journalists.

The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards is a renowned event that has been organised annually since its inception in 1995 by the Saigon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper, and is an occasion that regularly receives huge attention from both football players and passionate fans. VOV

 
 

.
