Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq

To prepare for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Vietnam could play a friendly match against Iraq in October. (Photo: AFC)

The information was confirmed by the Secretary General of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Le Hoai Anh.

Anh said the IFA sent an invitation to the Vietnamese team to play the game on October 8. A location for the match is yet to be agreed.

Anh said: “The IFA wants its national team to play in Vietnam, but the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has only allowed some foreigners to come to Vietnam, so the VFF will continuously follow and update the latest information.

“The VFF must wait to get consent from the Government to be allowed to organise the international friendlies in Vietnam.”

In early June, the Asian Football Confederation announced the return schedule of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. As the pandemic prevention situation has stabilised, many teams in Asia began planning to find friendly opponents to warm up.

The Iraqi media also recently revealed that the IFA has planned for the Iraqi team to play three friendly matches for the World Cup qualifiers.

The IFA sent an invitation to the VFF, right after Vietnam received much praise from the international media for its efforts to bring back professional football.

The Iraqi team will play against Jordan on September 8, followed by a match against Syria on September 16

Earlier this year, Iraq was due to play Vietnam, but the match had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

Vietnam’s next World Cup qualifier will be away against Malaysia on October 13./.VNA