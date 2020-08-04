Vietnam life through lens of female photographers

The beauty of Vietnamese land and people vividly reflected through the lens of female photographers in HCM City over the past five years are on display at the exhibition themed “Homeland through the lens of female photographers”.
The female photographers with their works (Photo: VNP)
‘Má vui lên nhé’ (Cheer up, mum) - Author: An Dung (Source: VNP)
‘Trường Sa thân yêu’ (Beloved Truong Sa) - Author: Dang Kim Phuong (Source: VNP)
Nắng chiều’ (Sunny afternoon) - Author: Hoang Bich Nhung (Source: VNP)
‘Chinh phục Sơn Đòong’ (Conquering Son Dong) - Author: Hoang Thu Huong (Source: VNP)
‘Nặng gánh’ (Burden) - Author: Luu Kim Phuong (Source: VNP)
‘Bình minh trên biể’n (Dawn on the sea) - Author: Ngo Thi Thu Ba (Source: VNP)
‘Cà phê hẻm’ (Alley coffee) - Author: Pham Thi Kim Oanh (Source: VNP)
‘Chợ phiên Hoàng Su Phì’ (Hoang Su Phi kermis) - Author: Thach Hoai (Source: VNP)
|
‘Bình yên Phố Cáo’ (Peace in Pho Cao) - Author: Doan Thi Tho (Source: VNP)
‘Những đứa trẻ nhảy múa trên cà kheo’ (The children dance on stilts) - Author: Pham Thi Khanh (Source: VNP)
‘Hậu trường múa rối nước’ (Behind the scene of a water puppet show) - Author: Thuy Hang (Source: VNP)
‘Chợ trên sông’ (Floating market) - Author: Dinh Thi Kim Lan (Source: VNP)
