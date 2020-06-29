Vietnam may host AFC Cup matches in late September

Vietnamese sides Than Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City FC have plans to host all of the remaining Group F and Group G matches of the AFC Cup 2020 locally over the coming months.

Ho Chi Minh City FC players at AFC Cup 2020

This comes after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently proposed that its members try to organise the remaining group games in both the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup 2020.

Vietnam Football Federation Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan noted that the AFC’s proposal is for the remaining matches to take place in concentrated places throughout the continent, in Southeast Asia, East Asia, West Asia, and Central Asia.

Both Than Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City FC have agreed to host the remaining matches of Group F and Group G to avoid travelling to other countries, while both teams have already played their three away fixtures, Tuan said.

Due to the necessity of games being played in a concentrated format, the remaining AFC Cup qualifiers will take place over the course of one week, Tuan added.

It is possible for the games to be held in late September or early October, with the organisation of the matches being dependent on the COVID-19 epidemic situation throughout Asia.

With the competition currently in the middle of its group stages, Ho Chi Minh City FC find themselves top of Group F with seven points from three matches, while Than Quang Ninh FC are placed second in Group G after winning four points from their opening three matches. VOV