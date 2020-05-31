Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation debuts

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) was officially established at its first congress held in Hanoi on May 30.

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation

The meeting elected a 21-member executive board for the 2020-2025 tenure, led by Ngo Duc Quynh, President of the East Sea Shipping Services Limited Company. The board has three vice chairmen and a general secretary.

In his speech at the event, Quynh said the VMMAF will mobilise maximum resources from organisations and individuals at home and abroad to propel the practice of the mixed martial arts (MMA) and to boost the position of the Vietnam’s marital arts in general and MMA in particular.

The federation will also work to make contributions to the fulfillment of the national political and socio-economic, defence-security and diplomatic tasks, he added.

Participants agreed on the development outlook in the first tenure, with building an effective operation mechanism, organising national and international competitions, and developing human resources as key tasks.

The federation will soon set up a number of centres for training and competition in key areas; coordinate with its partners to host MMA international championships in Vietnam; and join cooperation projects for training martial artists, among others.

Currently, Vietnam houses more than 50 MMA clubs, serving up to 5,000 practitioners./.VNA