Vietnam movie audiences lap up musicals

Musicals and music documentaries have shown the potential to succeed at the box office in Vietnam.

“Sky Tour” about singer Son Tung M-TP recently took the film market by storm. Photo courtesy of Son Tung M-TP

Sky Tour about singer Son Tung M-TP recently took the film market by storm though it was conceivably owed to his star value more than anything else.

In the first three days after release it collected more than VND5 billion (US$215,000), the best opening by a music documentary, according to Box Office Vietnam.

While many movie theatres are struggling to attract audiences back after their enforced closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sky Tour sold 10,000 tickets in the first two days.

Son Tung M-TP made surprise appearances at some screenings and interacted with his fans.

The documentary, which also marked his comeback after a quiet year, featured footages from his live shows and revealed aspects of his personal life not known before.

Earlier another singer, Ha Anh Tuan, had produced a musical, Truyện ngắn and released it in cinemas.

It is made around five songs, Có chàng trai viết lên cây, Xuân thì, Thương em, Cô gái và cây dương cầm, and An.

Tuan was able to deliver, many music lovers said, adding that they found it interesting to pay for cinema tickets to see the five songs instead of buying an album.

Sky Tour and Truyện ngắn mostly attracted the two singers’ fans.

Experts reckoned that while these films are based on the stars' personal attraction rather than the quality of music, they have managed to acquaint Vietnamese audiences with the genre.

Audiences are next looking forward to “Em và Trịnh, a documentary about revered musician Trinh Cong Son.

It is scheduled to open on April 1 next year, Son’s 20th death anniversary.

Em và Trịnh is directed by Phan Gia Nhat Linh and focuses on Son’s romantic attachments and the musical inspirations that made him compose his timeless masterpieces.

The production team spent a whole year researching and interviewing the musician’s family and friends.

Musicals and music documentaries have recently seen a resurgence in the European and US film markets. VNS

Sky Tour leads box office A documentary featuring popular singer Son Tung’s live shows in 2019 is leading the box office.