26/10/2020 16:26:50 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Vietnam not to join French football tournament

26/10/2020    15:22 GMT+7

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has refused to allow the U22 team to take part in the Toulon Tournament in France.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France from December 23 to January 7 next year.

The U22 team  

 

Earlier, VFF agreed to send the U22 team to France to attend the friendly tournament at the invitation of the French Football Federation. Coach Park Hang-seo has the right to lead the team to the tournament or give it to his assistants.

However, to date, the Covid-19 pandemic in many countries in the world has remained complicated, so the cancellation is aimed to ensure safety for the team.

Instead, the squad and Coach Park Hang Seo will gather for domestic training to prepare for coming tournaments, including the qualifying round of the 2021 AFC U23 Championship and 2021 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

The Toulon Tournament is considered a miniature World Cup for young teams and the likes of France’s Thierry Henry, Portugal’s Manuel Rui Costa and England’s Alan Shearer have all played there in the past.

The 12 teams will be divided into three groups, competing in a round-robin format to choose three group winners and the best second-placed team to enter the semi-finals.

Previously, the tournament was expected to take place in June but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was delayed until the end of the year. Dtinews

U22 Vietnam squad to join Toulon Cup in France

U22 Vietnam squad to join Toulon Cup in France

Korean Coach Park Hang Seo will take U22 Vietnam football squad to attend the Toulon Cup 2020 in France, to prepare for the campaign to defend the team’s gold medal at the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

 
 

.
Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
1 giờ trước 

An exhibition featuring more than 30 artworks by 90-year-old painter Nguyen Thi Mong Bich is being held at the French Cultural Centre, L’Espace, in Hanoi.

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
2 giờ trước 

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education (VIA Education) has made its debut in HCM City with a target to build a sustainable, vibrant, active and inspiring arts community that seeks to develop optimal standards in arts  and creative education in Vietnam.

Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
3 giờ trước 

A collection of portraits of 51 well-known 20th century Vietnamese artists and intellectuals will be on display at Mai House Saigon on October 28.

Epizode festival postponed
Epizode festival postponed
5 giờ trước 

The organisers of Epizode have announced the fifth edition of the underground dance music festival has been postponed until late 2021, with the same lineup of acts set to perform next year.

Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
6 giờ trước 

Preserving heritage is now the top priority of UNESCO and countries having globally-recognised heritage, including Vietnam.

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
9 giờ trước 

The organisers of the Aerial Photography Awards 2020 have unveiled a number of stunning winning images, including several artworks submitted by Vietnamese photographers.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
23 giờ trước 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
23 giờ trước 

A fish noodle soup from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang offers diners an interesting culinary delight as it has a taste different from counterparts in Khanh Hoa, An Giang and Soc Trang provinces.

Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
25/10/2020 

Thousands of tourists were present in Sa Pa town, the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 to attend Korean Culture Day.

Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
25/10/2020 

For the first time, veteran theatre artists are on a par with young actors at the 2020 Mai Vang (Golden Apricot) Awards, one of the country’s most prestigious art awards presented by Nguoi Lao Dong (The Labourer) newspaper in HCM City.

Veteran singers make strong comebacks
Veteran singers make strong comebacks
25/10/2020 

Vietnamese music is bouncing back with many products by veteran and young singers after an inactive period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
24/10/2020 

Contemporary artist Bui Thanh Tam is displaying his collection of paintings inspired by folk paintings of the Kim Hoang, Dong Ho and Hang Trong movements and religious works created by ethnic groups.

Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
24/10/2020 

Hanoi are unbeaten in nine matches and since the second leg of the season kicked off, the capital side have surged up the rankings to second place, only two points behind Viettel.

Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
24/10/2020 

The love for Vietnam of Italian poet Laura Garavaglia, President of the House of Poems in Como, has brought her the idea of translating and publishing Vietnamese poems in Italy.

Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
24/10/2020 

Kim Hyun-tae from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take up the position of goalkeeper coach with Vietnam’s young national football teams, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) revealed on October 23.

Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
24/10/2020 

The music video for The Charming Beast, a recently released song by British rapper Ian Paynton, starts with Paynton emerging from the waters of Hanoi's West Lake on an overcast, muggy day.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
24/10/2020 

People’s Artist Ly Huynh, one of the pioneers who brought martial arts to Vietnamese cinema, passed away yesterday in HCM City after a long illness. He was 78. 

Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
23/10/2020 

A range of exciting toys following the theme of Halloween have gone on sale on Hang Ma street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with the festival drawing near.

Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
23/10/2020 

After being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in May, this Saturday more than 1,100 runners will race up to 70km in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) in Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

