Vietnam opposes wrong location caption in American film

Authorities of the central city of Quang Nam have requested to suspend the broadcast of an American series aired on Netflix in which Hoi An was dubbed a Chinese landmark.

On Friday, Quang Nam authorities sent a document to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, asking for dealing with Madam Secretary, an American political drama TV series which captioned the UNESCO heritage site of Hoi An town as Fuling District of Chongqing City in China.

Hoi An was dubbed a Chinese landmark in the film

This has caused anger for the public for affecting the prestige of Hoi An which was recognised as a UNESCO world cultural heritage site in 1998, according to the Quang Nam Department of Information and Communications.

"No country, organisation and individual is allowed to damage the image of the Vietnamese nation and people. The wrong caption about Hoi An would affect the tourism promotion of the country,” the department added.

In the document sent to the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Quang Nam Province asked to remove the wrong reference about Hoi An in the episode. The province also says companies that own the copyright of the TV series should not broadcast it in Vietnam.

Madam Secretary produced by broadcasting company CBS was released in September 2014, wrapped up sixth seasons in December 2019 and was later purchased by Netflix for broadcast purposes. Nguoilaodong/Dtinews