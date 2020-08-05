Vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest

A picture snapped by a Vietnamese photographer has been listed among the impressive artworks by the International Photography Awards, a contest which attracts entries from remarkable pictures from around the world.

A photo taken by a Vietnamese photographer shows an image of mesmerizing green nets underneath the water as local fishermen pull their nets up to collect their catch in Phu Yen province.

As the photo contest is now in its final stage, the deadline for entries will be in late August. Event organisers will award cash prizes to winners, which will be then transferred to a charity fund of each country to contribute in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured are Icelandic horses running with a waterfall as the backdrop.

One of the most eye-catching submissions the contest has had is a remote football pitch nestled on Lofoten archipelago in Norway. Indeed, the pitch at the Henningsvær Idrettslag Stadium is made of artificial turf and features a strip of asphalt, a substance similar to tarmac, around its edge to act as a stand for crowds, in addition to having a car park.

The wife of a village chief of the Karo tribe awaits the return of her husband, with the majestic Omo River and the magnificent territory of southern Ethiopia being shot in the background. The incredible array of images make up this year’s entries for the 2020 International Photography Awards, an annual competition held for professional, non-professional, and student photographers.

The photo showcases an aerial shot of people enjoying warm weather on the beach in the Italian Riviera. The two final winners of the International Photography Awards, Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year, are set to be awarded prizes of US$10,000 and US$5,000 respectively, as well as a trophy.

A view of lavender fields in southern France

A portrait of a West London man looking out from his window during the COVID-19 lockdown period in the British capital

A portrait snapped at Bottany Bay Beach

Alpe di siusi in Dolomite plateau, one of southern Italy's most popular tourist attractions. The plateau, famed for its skiing and hiking, is the largest high-altitude Alpine meadow throughout Europe.

A self-portrait taken during a rare flash freeze phenomenon

A look at the epic tailing ponds in Western Australia

An abstract take of Antelope Canyon in Arizona, the United States

