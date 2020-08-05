Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest

06/08/2020    14:24 GMT+7

A picture snapped by a Vietnamese photographer has been listed among the impressive artworks by the International Photography Awards, a contest which attracts entries from remarkable pictures from around the world.

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 1

A photo taken by a Vietnamese photographer shows an image of mesmerizing green nets underneath the water as local fishermen pull their nets up to collect their catch in Phu Yen province.

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 2

As the photo contest is now in its final stage, the deadline for entries will be in late August. Event organisers will award cash prizes to winners, which will be then transferred to a charity fund of each country to contribute in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured are Icelandic horses running with a waterfall as the backdrop.

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 3

One of the most eye-catching submissions the contest has had is a remote football pitch nestled on Lofoten archipelago in Norway. Indeed, the pitch at the Henningsvær Idrettslag Stadium is made of artificial turf and features a strip of asphalt, a substance similar to tarmac, around its edge to act as a stand for crowds, in addition to having a car park.

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 4

The wife of a village chief of the Karo tribe awaits the return of her husband, with the majestic Omo River and the magnificent territory of southern Ethiopia being shot in the background. The incredible array of images make up this year’s entries for the 2020 International Photography Awards, an annual competition held for professional, non-professional, and student photographers.

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 5

The photo showcases an aerial shot of people enjoying warm weather on the beach in the Italian Riviera. The two final winners of the International Photography Awards, Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year, are set to be awarded prizes of US$10,000 and US$5,000 respectively, as well as a trophy.

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 6

A view of lavender fields in southern France

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 7
 

A portrait of a West London man looking out from his window during the COVID-19 lockdown period in the British capital

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 8

A portrait snapped at Bottany Bay Beach

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 9

Alpe di siusi in Dolomite plateau, one of southern Italy's most popular tourist attractions. The plateau, famed for its skiing and hiking, is the largest high-altitude Alpine meadow throughout Europe.

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 10

A self-portrait taken during a rare flash freeze phenomenon

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 11

A look at the epic tailing ponds in Western Australia

vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest hinh 12

An abstract take of Antelope Canyon in Arizona, the United States

VOV/Dailymail

 
 

