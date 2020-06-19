Vietnam placed in same group as Laos for AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals

The Vietnamese U19 men’s national football team have been drawn in Group C at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship 2020 finals and will take on regional rivals such as Laos, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

With the draw for the competition being held in Malaysia on June 18, host nation Uzbekistan have been placed into Group A, alongside India, Cambodia, and Iran.

The Republic of Korea, Japan, Iraq, and Bahrain will compete against each other in Group B, while Qatar, Tajikistan, Malaysia, and Yemen make up Group D.

The tournament’s qualifying round saw the nation record a comfortable 3-0 win over Mongolia, a resounding 4-1 triumph over Guam, before playing out a goalless draw with Japan.

In total, the team recorded seven points and managed to progress to the AFC U19 Championship as one of the leading second-placed teams, with Uzbekistan set to host the tournament from October 14 to October 31.

Moreover, with Indonesia playing host to the U20 World Cup between May and June next year, Asia has been given five places for the competition, including one for Indonesia, along with an additional four teams that can qualify based on their results at the AFC U19 Championship.

As head coach of the Vietnam U19 side, Philippe Troussier has called up a large squad consisting of 29 footballers in preparation to take part in the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan this coming October.

The young Vietnamese footballers are scheduled to gather across two periods, with the first taking place between June 17 and June 24 at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent Football Academy based in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Throughout the initial training camp, each of the players will be tested to discover if they have the quality required to get another call up to the second gathering which is scheduled to get underway from June 26 to July 5. VOV