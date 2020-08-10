Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/08/2020 12:41:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers

11/08/2020    10:32 GMT+7

The Vietnam national team will begin a training camp at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 18 to prepare for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
Coach Park Hang-seo will give opportunities to many new faces in the upcoming training camp. — Photo thethao247.vn

South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo will call up 30 players for the camp, giving some new faces the opportunity to stake their claim for a place in the squad.

New stars in this V.League 1 season like Phan Van Long, Ho Tan Tai and Nguyen Hai Long will likely be given a chance to show their worth.

The upcoming World Cup qualifiers in the Asian region will see Vietnam play away to Malaysia on October 13, pandemic permitting.

 

The team's final two fixtures in Group G are home to Indonesia on November 12, before finishing with a clash away to the United Arab Emirates on November 17.

Vietnam currently top the second qualifying round's Group G with 11 points after five matches.  VNS

Coach Park Hang-seo has ambitions of setting up football academy in Vietnam

Coach Park Hang-seo has ambitions of setting up football academy in Vietnam

Although fully committed to his current position as the head coach of the Vietnam men’s national football team, Park Hang-seo intends to stay in the country at the end of his contract

Scaled-down World Cup qualifiers could aid Vietnam

Scaled-down World Cup qualifiers could aid Vietnam

FIFA is considering reducing the number of matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic, which could boost Vietnam's chances of qualifying for the tournament for the first time ever.

 
 

Other News

.
Members of Da Nang Football Club to have blood tested
Members of Da Nang Football Club to have blood tested
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Among 26 football clubs attending the LS V-League and LS 2020 V-League 2, the Da Nang Club is the most concerned team due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the city of Da Nang.

Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist
Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Galerie Quynh will host HCM City-based visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau's solo exhibition from August 14 to October 3.

Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam will launch the K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, an online competition, to promote cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

An ao dai worn by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy and designed by Danang-born Nguyen Cong Tri was bought at VND80m ($3,400) at an event which was held on August 9 to raise money for Danang to fight Covid-19.

Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

V.League to resume next month
V.League to resume next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.

Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Clay statues are a traditional type of toy in Vietnam and popular during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year (Tet). 

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/08/2020 

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

People in the northern province of Hung Yen are working diligently to revive the golden days of Ca Tru ceremonial singing which has been recognised as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnamese midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai has been unexpectedly voted among the leading 500 most important players in the world by football publication World Soccer.

Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province

Influence endures after final whistle
Influence endures after final whistle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Le Cong Vinh is undeniably a superstar of Vietnamese football.

Strategy and discipline at play
Strategy and discipline at play
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Retired journalist Nguyen Huu Oai heads to a lake near his Hanoi home at 4pm every day to play Chinese chess.

Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Having revived the art of phap lam, a technique of enamel painting and carving on metals, in early 2000, artisan Do Huu Triet then adapted it to silver and gold to make fashionable jewellery pieces, interior décor items, and paintings.

S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

HCM City-based South Korean violist Jmi Ko has recently released a music video online after its premiere was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to spread optimism during the virus outbreak.

Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  08/08/2020 

The Northern border province of Lang Son is famous for Then and Sli singing of the Nung ethnic people as over the years a number of local artists have made every effort to preserve and promote these folk melodies.

Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

Casting for Trưng Vương (She-Kings), the year’s biggest film project, has begun in HCM City.

Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A collection of sketches reflecting life and activities of doctors and nurses at locked down hospitals in the central city has been introduced by a young college student.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 