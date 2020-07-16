Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

The VSA has established an administrative centre as well as sub-committees and organising committees for each sport in the two events, Director General Vuong Bich Thang told a conference held in Hanoi on July 16 to review the sector’s performance in the first half of this year and outline tasks for the second half.

It has also completed the games’ charters and competition rules for each sport and plans for holding meetings of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF), he noted.

Extra efforts have been made in providing intensive training for Vietnamese athletes competing in SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11 as well as 2021 Olympics and Paralympics’ qualifiers, among others, Thang added.

The official further said that the VSA has closely coordinated with Hanoi authorities and relevant units to prepare facilities and plan out all measures to ensure security and prevent the COVID-19 outbreak during the two events.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien highly spoke of the VSA’s efforts to gear up for the region’s biggest sporting events.

He asked the VSA to send the best athletes to the sixth Asian Beach Games to be held in Sanya, China, in November, SEA Games 31 and qualifiers of the 2021 Olympics and Paralympics, aiming for high results./. VNA