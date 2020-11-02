Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 10:28:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens

02/11/2020    09:23 GMT+7

Three Vietnamese popular designers opened the Vietnam Runway Fashion Week which took place at White Palace Convention Center in HCMC from October 29-31.

Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City.

Nearly 300 models, including Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van; Miss World Vietnam 2019, Luong Thuy Linh; the second runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tuong San;  Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2015, Tran Ngoc Lan Khue, together with leading models in the country of Ha Anh, Minh Trieu and others walked the catwalk and dressed in the clothing created by Vietnamese designers including Ha Linh Thu, Hoang Hai and Katy Nguyen.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van was chosen to open the Vietnam Runway Fashion Week under the theme “Forest". The beauty queen will wear a creation of designer Hoang Hai and cast in a protagonist role of the Forest Goddess.

The next day will feature latest designs of Phan Anh Tuan, An ST, L’AMANT and Le Long Dung while designer Truong Thanh Long and HENRY KoF’s collection will close the fashion show on October 31.

In addition, the 12th season of Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 also opened featuring latest fashion trends of 13 kids clothing brands, such as Vu Viet ha, Huu La La, Phuong Nguyen Silk, Sofia, Guon, Tutupetti, Dorii, Thai Nguyen, Kim Chi, Ada Anh Truong, students of universities of Ton Duc Thang and Hong Bang.

Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
Fashion designers at the show.
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
The collection themed "I dreamed a dream"  by Hoang Hai.
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van wears a creation of designer Hoang Hai and cast in a protagonist role of the Forest Goddess.
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van wears a creation of designer Hoang Hai.
 
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2015, Tran Ngoc Lan Khue in a design by Hoang Hai.
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
A design by Ha Linh Thu.
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
The colection titled "The black rose" by Ha Linh Thu.
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
Miss World Vietnam 2019, Luong Thuy Linh; the second runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tuong San.
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
The collection called "Untamed"  by Katy Nguyen.
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
Model Ha Anh and Minh Trieu (L) in designs of Katy Nguyen.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh/SGGP

Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City

Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City

More than 200 fashion models and kid models will strut the catwalk in two fashion events in HCM City this month. 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese guitarist wins prize at Berlin competition
Vietnamese guitarist wins prize at Berlin competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Dao Nhu Khanh, a Vietnamese contestant, has been honourd as the best performer of “To khuc Kieu” (Suite Kieu) and selected as a compulsory part of the eight International Guitar Competition and Festival in Berlin.

HCM City launches new art project on folk music
HCM City launches new art project on folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

A long-term art project offering folk music albums and performances has been launched as part of HCM City’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese traditional arts and culture to young people.

Cham traditions live on at annual festival
Cham traditions live on at annual festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

Every October, the Cham ethnic minority from around the country, particularly those in the south-central province of Binh Thuan, celebrate the Kate Festival -- one of their biggest and most unique cultural activities.

Vietnamese primary teacher makes unique handicraft from rice straw
Vietnamese primary teacher makes unique handicraft from rice straw
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

37 years old art teacher Dang Vu Linh of Thuong Phuoc 1A Primary School in the Mekong Delta of Dong Thap Province has become renowned for making unique handicrafts from rice straw - a waste product of rice harvest.

Vietnam creativity and design festival to return next month
Vietnam creativity and design festival to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

The Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020 will take place from November 7 to 22 to celebrate Vietnamese creativity through a series of online and offline activities.

Southeast Asian rivals to Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020
Southeast Asian rivals to Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

An array of beauties hailing from Thailand and the Philippines are considered to be among the leading Southeast Asian rivals to Nguyen Khanh Van, the Vietnamese representative at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Top violinist to celebrate Beethoven’s birthday
Top violinist to celebrate Beethoven’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam’s leading violinist Bui Cong Duy will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto at the HCM City Opera House on Saturday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday. 

Celebrated poet Nguyen Du remembered through exhibition on his works
Celebrated poet Nguyen Du remembered through exhibition on his works
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

An exhibition is taking place at the Women Museum in Hanoi to mark the 200th death anniversary of Nguyen Du, one of the greatest Vietnamese poets best known for his verse novel “Tale of Kieu”.

Concerts to raise funds for flood victims
Concerts to raise funds for flood victims
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

Dozens of veteran and young singers and theatre performers will participate in two charity concerts in HCM City to raise funds for flood victims in the central region.  

Photo book launch and talk with photographer Thomas Billhardt
Photo book launch and talk with photographer Thomas Billhardt
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

A photography book featuring all the images currently are on display at the exhibition Hà Nội 1967-1975 will be launched at Manzi Exhibition Space, on November 5.

Soul connections through song
Soul connections through song
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

You may one day chance upon a moment, when perhaps you’re in a hurry, rushing through the crowded and noisy streets of Hanoi at the end of a working day, and, almost like a miracle, the sound of singing finds your ears and slows you down,

Oan cake reflects the spirit of the Vietnamese people
Oan cake reflects the spirit of the Vietnamese people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  31/10/2020 

Hanoi is not only famous for its traditional dishes such as pho and bun cha but also banh oan, a cake made of roasted glutinous rice flour.

Hanoi baguette featuring Vietnamese national flag goes viral
Hanoi baguette featuring Vietnamese national flag goes viral
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/10/2020 

Hanoi’s baguette is fanning love for the country.

Local photographer honoured at EPSON Int’l Pano Awards
Local photographer honoured at EPSON Int’l Pano Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/10/2020 

A photograph featuring Phu My bridge, the highest bridge in Ho Chi Minh City, has been listed among the Top 50 in the Built Environment / Architecture category of the Open Award’s at the EPSON International Pano Awards 2020.

Exhibition on Vietnamese women opens in HCMC
Exhibition on Vietnamese women opens in HCMC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/10/2020 

To celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day on October 20, the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC, is holding an exhibition on Vietnamese women featuring a collection of silk paintings by female artist Nguyen Thi Chau Giang.

BridgeFest Music Festival 2020 to be held in Hanoi
BridgeFest Music Festival 2020 to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/10/2020 

The 5th “Bridging the Gap” Music Festival will be organised in Hanoi on October 31.

Strange Halloween gateaux amaze diners
Strange Halloween gateaux amaze diners
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/10/2020 

Gateau cakes decorated with the Halloween theme have been launched in the domestic market, serving to spook many people at first glance.

Hanoi, HCM City to host Israel Film Festival 2020
Hanoi, HCM City to host Israel Film Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/10/2020 

The Israel Film Festival 2020 will run between November 12 and November 30, with both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City hosting the event.

Breathing life into fading Muong culture
Breathing life into fading Muong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/10/2020 

Vu Duc Hieu is known for his love of Muong ethnic minority’s traditional culture and set aside 5 hectares of his own land to promote it in a private museum, which saw him win at Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Vietnamese shooters aim for six goals at SEA Games
Vietnamese shooters aim for six goals at SEA Games
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese shooters aim to bag six gold medals to lead the medal tally for shooting teams in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 