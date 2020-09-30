Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s imprint on French photo festivals

30/09/2020    15:17 GMT+7

In early 2020, photographer Ly Hoang Long sent 2 collections called "Mud wrestling" and "12-lamp ceremony" to compete in the "Chemins de Photos" festival (Photography path) at L'aude, southern France without much expectation. 

His both collections were in the top 10 out of 150. "Mud wrestling" was even ranked 4th out of 150.

This year, the Chemins de Photos Festival had the theme "Scènes de vies - Life Stories". Nearly 50 collections of photos were displayed along the 40 kilometer hillside through many villages (Photo: VNP/VNA)

After a one-month-delay due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Chemins de Photos Festival, organized by Association D119, opened on July 11 and was broadcast live on the website http://www.cheminsdephotos.com/

Earlier, in 2010, photographer Ly Hoang Long was invited by the Image Sans Frontière (ISF) to the Bretagne region of France to attend the La Gacilly Photo Festival (Photo: VNP/VNA)

La Gacilly Photo Festival in the Bretagne region attracts a number of visitors (Photo: VNP/VNA)

VNP/VNA

 
 

