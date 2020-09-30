Vietnam’s imprint on French photo festivals

In early 2020, photographer Ly Hoang Long sent 2 collections called "Mud wrestling" and "12-lamp ceremony" to compete in the "Chemins de Photos" festival (Photography path) at L'aude, southern France without much expectation.
His both collections were in the top 10 out of 150. "Mud wrestling" was even ranked 4th out of 150.
This year, the Chemins de Photos Festival had the theme "Scènes de vies - Life Stories". Nearly 50 collections of photos were displayed along the 40 kilometer hillside through many villages (Photo: VNP/VNA)
VNP/VNA
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code