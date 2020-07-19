Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/07/2020 22:45:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive

19/07/2020    21:33 GMT+7

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive

At a lacquerware village in Binh Duong

Tuong Binh Hiep is one of the oldest lacquer villages in Vietnam, said Tinh, head of Dinh Hoa Lacquerware.

“From 1990 to 2000, the village had more than 2,000 households with about 5,000 lacquerware workers. However, now there are only 1,000. Not many young people want to take up the craft.”

In fact, several large facilities are on the verge of bankruptcy due to a lack of long-term investment. Today, only a few dozen households and establishments are involved in the trade, according to Tinh.

Long history

Lacquer art has a long storied history in Vietnam. The traditional material is often used to decorate furniture, boats, weapons and objects of worship. The products are known for their polished, glossy and luxurious finish.

Because of lacquer's prominence in the country's fine arts, it helps to contribute to tourism industry and socio-economic development. For years, local works have been acclaimed by both international visitors and art critics.

Vietnamese lacquer works are different from those made in other countries like China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, where decorative lacquer is more common. Vietnamese lacquer is more versatile and diverse.

Tran Cong Thien, a lacquerware artisan at Tuong Binh Hiep Village, who has 20 years of experience in the art, says that traditional lacquer is a kind of resin extracted from the sơn tree (Toxicodendrom vernicifluum), which is found in the mountains of the northern province of Phu Tho. The resin is applied in several coats to a wooden base. This is polished to a smooth surface layer which is durable and attractive in look. The lacquer is also painted with pictures, inlaid with eggshells, mother of pearl, gold and other materials, before being processed.

Traditionally, lacquerware colours were mostly black, brown and red. Today, new colours include white, blue, green and yellow to create a modern look. The main materials are wood, bamboo, rattan and, more recently, composite and ceramics.

In each period, lacquer has significantly contributed to the development of Vietnam’s fine arts. In a short period of time, the art form has achieved a high status among Vietnam’s modern arts.

Villagers in Tuong Binh Hiep have preserved their old production process, which involves covering products with 12 to 15 coats of traditional materials, Tinh said.

“A well lacquered product can keep its colour for 400 years,” he said.

According to the book, Binh Duong – A New Power of the 21st Century published by the National Politics Publishers in 2003, migrants from the north, including lacquer craftpersons, travelled along the Sai Gon River and settled in Thu Dau Mot in the early 18th century.

They passed on their traditional craft to locals who have preserved it ever since.

 

In 1901, the French rulers in Vietnam set up a vocational school in Thu Dau Mot, now the Binh Duong Fine Arts College, to teach carving and lacquerware.

Binh Duong traditional lacquerware became especially popular between 1945 and 1975 with the establishment of Tuong Binh Hiep Lacquerware by artisan Truong Van Thanh, and Thanh Le lacquerware workshop by artisan Nguyen Van Le.

The craft requires meticulous skills. To prevent the paint from drying too quickly, the object has to be kept in a cupboard away from wind and high humidity. Spring and the rainy days of early summer are ideal.

To preserve the craft in the village, younger workers need to be professionally trained, Tinh said.

Money is the key to the craft’s survival, he said, adding that the craft will only survive if the villagers can make a living from it.

“It’s of great importance to promote the business of lacquer art as well as the craftwork so we can expand the market for lacquerware. Another important task for us is to encourage high school students to register for courses in lacquerware or enroll at the Binh Duong Fine Arts College,” he said.

Local authorities need to create favourable conditions for vocational training at the Fine Arts College so that young people could enroll in lacquerware courses, according to Tinh.

Preservation

In recent years, the province has provided assistance in brand building, tourism development, and financial support for production facilities for Tuong Binh Hiep lacquer craft village.

The People's Committee of Thu Dau Mot City has also started a conservation and development project for the craft village that combines tourism in the city and surrounding areas.

The project will include infrastructure investment combined with diverse activities in the tourism industry. It will also create better linkages among production facilities and provide financial support to workshops to invest in new environmentally-friendly machinery.

The Thu Dau Mot People’s Committee said the city will work with local departments and branches in the province to invest in human resource training, trade promotion, and science and technology application. VNS

Southern village’s lacquer art kept alive

Southern village’s lacquer art kept alive

A project to preserve and promote the art of lacquer in Tuong Binh Hiep village, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong province, was recently approved, part of efforts to protect and promote one of Vietnam’s most valuable intangible cultural heritages.

Formation, development of Ha Thai lacquerware craft village

Formation, development of Ha Thai lacquerware craft village

Ha Thai lacquerware is now enjoying a new vitality and has established a firm position among the famous craft villages in Vietnam, with most of its products being exported.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Da Lat City "has what it takes" to become an urban heritage site of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, experts have said.

VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.  

Creative spaces nurture creativity
Creative spaces nurture creativity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.

Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.

FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

FIFA has banned eleven players of Dong Thap Football Club for match-fixing during the national U21 tournament.

Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.

Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

A special circus show will be dedicated to navy soldiers at Hanoi’s Central Circus Theatre on July 25 and 26.

Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

This year, the Ton Hoa Sen Cycling Cup will begin on Vietnamese National Day on September 2 in Hanoi with the participation of 80 cyclists from across the nation.

Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder
Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Johnny Depp's ex-fiancee says it is "impossible to believe" claims from Amber Heard that he was violent.

Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

Ethnic Tay artist Hoang A Sang recently launched his latest book An Trú Trong Yêu Thương (Living in Love), his autobiography. 

Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

An electronic dance music show called Holy House will be held at Arcan on July 24. The highlight of the night will be the HCM City native B.A.X., the owner of Holy Grail Music label, which was established in 2019. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 