Vietnam’s Non La performance introduced at Miss Earth 2020

Thai Thi Hoa, Vietnam's representative at Miss Earth 2020, has produced a dance video featuring conical hat and traditional Vietnamese long dress, which was sent to the pageant’s judges as part of the talent competition.

browser not support iframe.

This year’s Miss Earth pageant, the 20th of its kind, is being held online with no country hosting the occasion due to the global impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The beauty contest is running with the theme of "Eco-Angel" and got underway on September 20.

Candidates have been split into four continental groups, including Asia and Oceania, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. They will then compete in the following categories, namely Earth Talk, Talent, Evening Gown, Beach Wear, Sports Wear, National Costume, and an Interview with Netizens.

At present, a total of 79 contestants from around the world have registered to participate in the pageant.

For the first time in the competition’s history, Miss Earth will crown the new titleholder through a virtual coronation night which will be held on November 29.

Nellys Pimentel of Puerto Rico was the winner of Miss Earth 2019. VOV