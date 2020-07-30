Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10

30/07/2020    19:24 GMT+7

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team will be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in a training camp from August 10 to August 16

following the V.League 1 2020 season being postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. 

Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10

Le Hoai Anh, general secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), said the national squad is scheduled to compete in one match during October and in two fixtures in November as part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers in the Asian region.

The games will see the senior Vietnamese side play an away tie against Malaysia on October 13. Following this the national team will have 17 days in November in which to prepare for the remaining two fixtures of Group G, with a game against Indonesia on November 12 and a clash with the United Arab Emirates set for November 17.

 

With the COVID-19 pandemic developing in a complicated manner globally, the VFF have yet to learn about the new schedule involving future international matches.

Anh believes that information about if the ASEAN Football Federation Cup, which is set to be played from November 23 to December 31, goes ahead or not will be released in the coming days, adding that the VFF is willing to follow a new plan.  

Moreover, the gathering of the Vietnam’s U22 team had originally been scheduled to take place in early August, but with changes made to the V.League 1 calendar, it was pushed back to August 10. VOV

 
 

