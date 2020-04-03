Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/04/2020 15:03:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berths

 
 
04/04/2020    15:01 GMT+7

Vietnam’s sports sector is doing all it can to turn difficulties into advantages for athletes in the race for berths at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berths hinh anh 1

Boxer Nguyen Van Duong poses with his 'Olympic ticket' 

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of many international sporting events, hindering the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA)’s plans for athletes to train abroad.

The VSA is now assessing the achievements by athletes and Olympic qualifying standards to devise specific training plans for promising ones.

Vietnamese athletes have also been preparing for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on their home turf scheduled for November and December next year.

Vietnam sent 23 athletes to the Rio Olympics in Brazil in 2016 and now aims to have up to 20 athletes attend the Tokyo Games.

Only five, however, have secured their tickets to Tokyo, including gymnast Le Thanh Tung, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu, and boxer Nguyen Van Duong.

 

The Olympic Games were to take place in August but have been delayed to summer next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will, however, retain the name “Tokyo 2020”, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Only some 57 percent of Olympic spots have been determined, and some athletes have been infected with COVID-19./.

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and finish 8 August, with the Paralympics following from 24 August to 5 September.

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

 
 

Other News

.
Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/04/2020 

When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing
Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

Why not entertain yourself with a selection of Vietnam’s most famous pop songs? You may know one or two from our selection.

Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

Two Vietnamese players have been named among the top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now
Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next?

Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

Four teams in the V.League 1 have proposed scrapping relegation this season, purportedly to ensure Việt Nam have the best chance in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the AFF Cup.

Movie buffs watch free online films
Movie buffs watch free online films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/04/2020 

French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/04/2020 

We all have plenty of time on our hands to explore new things, so why not dive into the rich world of Vietnamese hip hop?

Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) chairman Doan Nguyen Duc told domestic media the focus of the whole country should be on beating the COVID-19 pandemic, not sport.

Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Architect Doan Thanh Ha, based in Hanoi, has just received the Turgut Cansever International Award 2020 for his project titled Friendly Space in Suffocating Urban Areas.

Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Footballers nationwide have collected money to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football players agree salary cut to support club
Football players agree salary cut to support club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

HCM City FC President Nguyen Huu Thang said all club staff from management to players have agreed to reduce their monthly salaries to during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030
Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.

Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released
Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Public places in 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will be decorated with posters to promote the awareness of measures everyone can take to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19
Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

The Hung Kings Festival this year will only include ceremonial activities and exclude any festivities, according to the vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province Ho Dai Dung.

Pianist compiles music textbook for primary education
Pianist compiles music textbook for primary education
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Pianist Trang Trịnh is one of the co-writers of the new music textbook for primary grade 1. The textbook will be in the curriculum for the new school year 2020-2021.

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs
VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indie music tops the chart of local music
Indie music tops the chart of local music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

Indie music continues to top the charts of the Vietnamese music industry, according to the Labourer newspaper.

PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the submission of a dossier on Dong Ho folk paintings to UNESCO to include the art in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and finish 8 August, with the Paralympics following from 24 August to 5 September.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 