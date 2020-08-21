Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears

The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to hold the “VNSO season opening concert” online through its Facebook and YouTube channels at 8 p.m. on August 26

in order to entertain music lovers amid the country’s ongoing battle with the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The occasion is set to be led by Japanese conductor Tetsuiji Honna, whilst renowned local pianist Luu Duc Anh will be playing alongside the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra for the duration of the show.



Furthermore, the event will feature an array of famous global artworks, including “Holberg suite” composed by Edvard Grieg, “La Valse” by Maurice Ravel, and symphony No. 9 “From the new world” by Antonin Dvorak.

This comes after the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra had previously planned to host the “Season opening gala concert 2020” at the Hanoi Opera House at 8 p.m. on August 26, although with the country carrying out measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 the performance has been forced to be moved online. VOV

