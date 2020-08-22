Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/08/2020 07:03:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam team to play again in January next year

24/08/2020    06:58 GMT+7

The Vietnamese national football team won’t play a competitive World Cup qualifying match until next year at the earliest.

Vietnam team to play again in January next year
Vietnam national team train under the watchful eye of coach Park Hang-seo. — Photo thethao247.vn

Football’s governing body, FIFA, has announced a series of changes relating to the schedules of national teams of both men and women.

As it stands, matches due to take place for the World Cup qualifying rounds during the first week of September have been put back until the end of January 2021.

Vietnam currently top Group G in the second qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup. Vietnam have three more matches against Malaysia, Indonesia and the UAE.

If Vietnam qualifies for the next group stages, they will play around 20 more games next year, including matches in the AFF Cup 2020 which has been moved to April 2021.

 

According to the meeting between the Vietnam Football Federation and coach Park Hang-seo, the South Korean coach asked to allow Vietnam team to meet after the end of the V.League 1 2020.

Previously, the August gathering of the Vietnamese team was stopped after FIFA and AFC cancelled all remaining matches of the year.  VNS

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season

The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.  

 
 

Other News

.
Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

From the very first time a sitcom appeared on TV screens around Vietnam more than a decade ago it was clear that the format had found favour among the country’s younger viewers while older ones were left somewhat unimpressed.

Ringing out far and wide
Ringing out far and wide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

While modern life allows for more instances of regional cultural exchange that help enrich national cultural endeavours, specific indigenous cultures remain under threat and are in danger of disappearing if greater care isn’t taken.

Objects of play admired over centuries
Objects of play admired over centuries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

An important element of celebrations during the fast-approaching Mid-Autumn Festival is the toys that parents buy for their kids.

Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages
Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Photos of the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi hosted by the Monument Conservation Institute.

Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/08/2020 

The summer sun adds to the heat on Lò Rèn (Blacksmith) Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which is home to dozens of shops selling steel frames. The pace of life is as it is most days.

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
FEATUREicon  22/08/2020 

For the past 30 years, Van Dinh Thanh has travelled widely to collect ancient stones, which have helped scientists and ordinary people understand more about prehistoric times.

First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/08/2020 

Minh Khang, the nation’s first transgender man to give birth, has revealed the process he followed during his pregnancy in a popular reality TV show broadcast recently in Vietnam.

Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/08/2020 

Many young Vietnamese abroad have decided to leave developed countries and their high-salaried jobs to return to Vietnam to start their career. 

Vietnam U22 players train hard in anticipation of SEA Games 31
Vietnam U22 players train hard in anticipation of SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/08/2020 

The Vietnam national U22 men’s football team displayed great determination during a training session held in Hanoi as the team start their preparations for the 31st SEA Games which the nation will host next year.

Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears
Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has announced the cancellation of its biennial coffee festival scheduled for March next year due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

Online COVID-19 photo and painting contest opens
Online COVID-19 photo and painting contest opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Da Nang’s culture and sports department, in co-operation with the Da Nang Literature and Arts Association, has launched an online photo and painting contest on the topic of COVID-19 prevention for Vietnamese and foreigners.

Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital
Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

More than 150 artefacts and documents related to Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day are being displayed at an exhibition at the National Museum of Vietnamese History in Hanoi.

Vietnamese film wins prize at Locarno International Film Festival
Vietnamese film wins prize at Locarno International Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

‘Thien Duong Goi Ten’ (A Trip to Heaven), a film by young Vietnamese director Duong Dieu Linh, has won a prize at the 2020 Locarno International Film Festival which was held in Switzerland from August 5 to 15.

Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Epizode festival has announced the second round of its lineup for the event slated for this winter on Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province.

Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

French photographer Alexandre Garel came to Vietnam for the first time in 2011, fell in love with the country and soon decided to settle down here. 

Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Nearly a year after finishing renovations to a single archway underneath the railway line running along Phung Hung Street, the Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board plans to upgrade five more, which are all in a single row. 

Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Many circus shows and programmes have been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Circus Union.

Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

A virtual training programme for amateur football coaches has begun, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

The Vietnam national U19 men’s football team will participate in their second training camp in late August in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 