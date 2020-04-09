Vietnam to hold ASEAN Film Week in mid-year

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 is scheduled to be organised in Vietnam in June or July to mark Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year.

An art performance at the launching ceremony of ASEAN Chairmanship Year in Vietnam

The event, which will take place in Hanoi, central Da Nang city, and Ho Chi Minh City, will introduce outstanding films of ASEAN member states. Accordingly, each nationa will choose one film to send to the organsing board.

The selected film should demonstrate the cultural indentity as well as the beauty of natural landscapes and people of the host country. The films will be screened for free in the three major cities of Vietnam.

Themed “ASEAN Cohesion and Proactive Adaptation”, the event is expected to help audience understand more about cultures, lives and peoples of ASEAN member states, and contribute to enhancing mutual understanding, thus creating a foundation to expand cooperation in economics and politics.

It is also hoped to help increase the role and position of Vietnam as the Chair of ASEAN this year, affirming that the country will contribute to maintaining peacem stability in the region and the world./.VNA

Posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 announced Sixteen posters for the Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.