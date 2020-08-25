Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day

An online book exhibition in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) will be organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) at website Book365.vn.

The exhibition will showcase books, videos, documents, photos and stamps, selected from publishers with five main themes: the struggle for national independence, unification and national defense; the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh; an introduction to the country's revolutionary achievements in the process of innovation, development and international integration; achievements of Vietnam’s publishing industry; a display of stamps celebrating the 75th anniversary of the National Day.

During the exhibition, books will be sold at preferential prices at website Book365.vn.

In addition, within its framework, a host of seminars, book introduction sessions and talking shops with writers will also be held at Book365.vn.

The exhibition is aimed at introducing an overview of the process of fighting for national independence and reunification, the construction and defense of the Fatherland under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh; the country’s revolutionary achievements in the process of innovation, development and international integration.

It also targets at contributing to the education of revolutionary traditions, patriotism, national pride and to cement the confidence of Party members and the people in the Party's leadership in the cause of national development and defense.

On April 19, the MIC opened the first national online book fair at Book365.vn with a theme “Read books, improve intellect, overcome fear of the disease.” Hanoitimes