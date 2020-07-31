Vietnam to host AFC Cup 2020 matches in late September

Vietnam will play host to the remaining matches of Group F and Group G in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020, with fixtures scheduled to take place between September 23 and 29.

Thong Nhat Stadium, the home ground of Ho Chi Minh City FC, will host Group F’s matches, while the Cam Pha Stadium, home ground of Than Quang Ninh FC, will host Group G’s remaining games.

The AFC are set to announce the fixtures for Group H in the near future, with matches in the semi-finals and finals of the ASEAN zone set to be decided following a draw at the confederation’s headquarters in Malaysia scheduled for August 27.

The AFC also announced that Group E’s matches will take place in the Maldives from October 23 to November 4. The leading two teams are set to progress to represent the South Asian region in the inter-regional semi-finals which are due to take place between November 24 and November 25.

With the competition currently in the middle of the group stages, Ho Chi Minh City FC find themselves leading Group F with seven points from three matches, while Than Quang Ninh FC are ranked second in Group G, winning four points from three matches.

The group stages will see the top team and the three best second-placed teams progress to the next round.

During a recent online meeting, the ASEAN Football Federation’s Emergency Committee proposed moving this year’s AFF Cup to April 2021, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Tran Quoc Tuan, vice president of the Vietnam Football Federation, the organisers of the regional tournament will be closely watching the pandemic’s developments in order to devise a further plan. VOV