Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/05/2020 14:05:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to hunt for Futsal World Cup place in August

 
 
23/05/2020    08:17 GMT+7

Vietnam will join 15 other teams in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, which is slated to take place between August 5 and 16 in Turkmenistan, targeting a top-five finish to secure a place in next year’s FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

Vietnam will join 15 other teams in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, which is slated to take place between August 5 and 16 in Turkmenistan, targeting a top-five finish to secure a place in next year’s FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently decided on the new dates of the tournament after carefully considering the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled between February 26 and March 8, the competition had been postponed following consultation with all the relevant stakeholders amid the complicated developments of the disease in many countries around the world.

The 16 participating teams will play in a round robin format in four groups to decide the top two teams from each group who will qualify for the knockout round.

 

The draw results for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.


The top five teams of the tournament will qualify as the AFC representatives for the FIFA Futsal World Cup, rescheduled to take place from September 12 to October 3, 2021.

With the presence of Oman, Tajikistan and hosts Turkmenistan, Group A is considered a favourable group for Vietnam in their bid to reach the last five for a World Cup berth.

Coach Pham Minh Giang’s side will commence their 2020 AFC Futsal Championship campaign with an opening clash against Tajikistan on August 5 before taking on Oman and Tajikistan on August 7 and 9, respectively.

All three Vietnam matches will take place at the Main Indoor Arena in Ashgabat. Nhan Dan

Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia

Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia

Vietnam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings.

First local futsal player joins AFC’s anti-COVID-19 campaign

First local futsal player joins AFC’s anti-COVID-19 campaign

Nguyen Minh Tri has become the first Vietnamese futsal player to join #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) to raise awareness about combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Neither the great distance nor the spread of the novel coronavirus stopped Cuban photographer Eloy Rodriguez’s from visiting Vietnam for a few weeks in early March.

Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Neither the great distance nor the spread of the novel coronavirus stopped Cuban photographer Eloy Rodriguez’s from visiting Vietnam for a few weeks in early March.

Athletes to run again at Speed Cup in HCM City
Athletes to run again at Speed Cup in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Thống Nhất Speed Cup will be the first professional athletics tournament held in Vietnam after the easing of social distancing.

HCM City's Ginseng Museum displays 400 varieties
HCM City's Ginseng Museum displays 400 varieties
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ngoc Linh Ginseng or Vietnamese Ginseng Museum opened in HCM City boasts over 400 varieties of the healing plant called a national treasure.

Hanoi exhibition shows the beauty of old northern village
Hanoi exhibition shows the beauty of old northern village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Nine artists will display their new paintings at an exhibition entitled Bóng Di Sản (Shadow of Heritage) at 29 Hang Bai Exhibition House in Hanoi that opens tomorrow.

TV filmmakers busy after social distancing
TV filmmakers busy after social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Due to filming delays caused by the COVID-19 crisis, TV-serial makers in HCM City are rushing to finish their works and offer their films to viewers at home.

Football star Quang Hai to scout for talent at QH19 Football Academy
Football star Quang Hai to scout for talent at QH19 Football Academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

National midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has opened a community football centre in his hometown in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

Foreign website lavishes praise on local fashionista Chau Bui
Foreign website lavishes praise on local fashionista Chau Bui
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The China Times has offered kind praise for the diversified fashion style showcased by Vietnamese influencer Chau Bui, describing her as the Vietnamese version of the Korean actress Song Hye Kyo.

Nine young artists take part in 'Sunshine' exhibition
Nine young artists take part in 'Sunshine' exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/05/2020 

A new exhibition of 110 paintings by nine young artists from southern provinces has opened at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Fashion houses try new approaches to reach customers
Fashion houses try new approaches to reach customers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/05/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the fashion industry, driving many garment makers to lay off workers with fashion shows and new lookbooks cancelled and almost everyone going online. 

AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August return
AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/05/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to hold the rearranged AFC Futsal Championship 2020 finals in Turkmenistan between August 5 and August 16.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala to take place on May 26
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala to take place on May 26
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to host the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala on May 26 after facing a series of long delays caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the organisers.

Ao Dai fashion designer promotes Vietnamese heritage to the world
Ao Dai fashion designer promotes Vietnamese heritage to the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Local designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has unveiled his latest collection of Ao Dai, a type of traditional long dress, with each unique piece featuring globally renowned cultural heritage in Vietnam.

Local rapper unveils latest music video in response to UNESCO campaign
Local rapper unveils latest music video in response to UNESCO campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Vietnamese rapper Nguyen Thuy Hang, also known by her stage name LiL’kAnI, has joined with collaborators to showcase her latest music video to the song "Chẳng thể cách Ly”, known as “No Yourantine” in English,

Creating a new life for stamps
Creating a new life for stamps
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Painter Do Lenh Tuan is popular because he has not only designed many famous stamps but also brought “new life” to old stamps by sticking them to form pictures of landscapes and portraits of famous people, many of which feature Uncle Ho.

Former national team player dies aged 36
Former national team player dies aged 36
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Former midfielder Phan Quy Hoang Lam died on May 19 at the age of 36.

HCM City musicians to launch new online show
HCM City musicians to launch new online show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Musicians in HCM City are working on a new music show and offering it for free online.

'Script bank' to open doors for young writers in local theatre
'Script bank' to open doors for young writers in local theatre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Local artists have started to exchange ideas via online platforms such as Chợ Kịch (chokich.vn) in an effort to build a hub or “bank” of knowledge for stage performances in HCM City.

Golden Kite award recognises Vietnamese actress's efforts
Golden Kite award recognises Vietnamese actress's efforts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Actress Hong Diem won the Golden Kite for her performance in television series Hoa Hồng Trên Ngực Trái (Rose on Left Chest) last week. 

Spotify campaign to bring users closer together
Spotify campaign to bring users closer together
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Spotify, the music streaming app, has launched a new campaign that will bring audiences closer together.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 