Vietnam to join Army Games 2020 in Russia

The Vietnamese Defence Ministry plans to send seven teams to compete in six categories at the International Army Games 2020 scheduled for mid-August in Russia.

A Vietnamese tank competing at Army Games 2019

The competitions will also take place in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.

Held for the first time in 2015, Army Games 2020 is expected to be the largest multilateral military event this year with over 440,000 soldiers taking part, an eight-fold increase from 2019.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said the International Military-Technical Forum 2020 will also be held during the period.

Vietnam joined the Army Games for the first time in 2018 with three teams. Its participation in the event this year is expected to further deepen traditional friendship between the two armies and peoples.VNA