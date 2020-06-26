Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that the national team will play a friendly match against Kyrgyzstan on October 8 in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese national team seen intraining.— Photo tienphong.vn

Deputy chairman of the VFF Tran Quoc Tuan said the Kyrgyzstan team will be a strong squad and that the team will have to obey regulations of the Vietnamese Government on the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstan Football Federation sent a letter to the VFF inviting Vietnam to play a friendly match which was scheduled for March 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

This will be an important friendly match for Park Hang seo's team, before the match against Malaysia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on October 13 on away turf. — VNS