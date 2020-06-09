Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13

The match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is slated for October 13 in Malaysia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

A match between Vietnam and Malaysia (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Vietnam will face Indonesia on their home turf on November 12, and play the last game of the second qualifying round against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in an away match five days later.

Vietnam are pooled in Group G along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the UAE.

At present, Vietnam top the group with 11 points, followed by Malaysia with nine, and Thailand with eight. The UAE ranked fourth with six points while Indonesia have yet to score any.

AFC’s fixtures ensure that the second round will wrap up in November and play-offs of the AFC Asian Cup in March 2023 will follow FIFA’s schedule./.VNA