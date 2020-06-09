Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/06/2020 17:54:26 (GMT +7)
Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13

 
 
09/06/2020    16:35 GMT+7

The match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is slated for October 13 in Malaysia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13 hinh anh 1

A match between Vietnam and Malaysia (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Vietnam will face Indonesia on their home turf on November 12, and play the last game of the second qualifying round against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in an away match five days later.

Vietnam are pooled in Group G along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the UAE.

 

At present, Vietnam top the group with 11 points, followed by Malaysia with nine, and Thailand with eight. The UAE ranked fourth with six points while Indonesia have yet to score any.

AFC’s fixtures ensure that the second round will wrap up in November and play-offs of the AFC Asian Cup in March 2023 will follow FIFA’s schedule./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A book about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has been called “the voice of the planet”, has been published in Vietnamese by ThaiHa Books Company and the Swedish embassy in Hanoi.

Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Some 1,620 students from 300 primary, secondary and high schools in HCM City are competing in the third Phu Dong Sports Tournament for the Vovinam Nestlé MILO Cup, 

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A ballet based on Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

A concert where the audience can join the journey of understanding experimental music will be open for all at French cultural institute L’Espcace on June 12.

Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Foreign website Carscoops has published an article titled “Amazing wood carved scale models” which showcases a range of impressive Vietnamese wooden car models.

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
VIDEOicon  10 giờ trước 

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The National Sports Administration is applying for permission from authorities to allow important foreign experts and coaches to return to Vietnam to work.

The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl familiar to southern Vietnamese, could be used as a highly effective self-defense weapon in certain situations.

Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Young artists at the Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restaged one of its popular plays over the weekend.

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The authorities in Hanoi have had to remove 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural to enlarge Au Co Street, which is part of the Red River dyke in Tay Ho District.

Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Historian and folk culture expert Ngo Duc Thinh who carried out valuable research on Mother Goddesses worship and folk culture died on Saturday at the age of 76.

Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.

Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The Mekong Art Club, one of the most popular arts groups in HCM City, for years has organised hundreds of exchange programmes as a way to connect artists from different regions in the country.

Experimental music project highlights traditional values
Experimental music project highlights traditional values
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

With the aspiration of forming and developing an experimental music community, musician Kim Ngoc and her colleagues have officially organised a project entitled “Shapes of Music” for young experimental music artists.

Tra Dong bronze casting village
Tra Dong bronze casting village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/06/2020 

Tra Dong village in Thanh Hoa province is known as the cradle of Dong Son culture from 1000 BC until the first century AD. The village has a long history of traditional bronze casting craft.

Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

When it comes to joyful summer experience for kids, many parents opt for either soft skill classes or summer books that nature children’s love for nature.

Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.

More News
. Latest news

