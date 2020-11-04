Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi

The Vietnam U22 men’s football team put on a display of great determination during a training session held in Hanoi yesterday as the squad get preparations underway for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which is set to be held in the nation next year.
Two projects completed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, including Nocenco Café in Vinh city, along with the Chicland Hotel in Da Nang, have been granted some of the leading awards at the Architecture MasterPrize 2020 (AMP).
Dao Nhu Khanh, a Vietnamese contestant, has been honourd as the best performer of “To khuc Kieu” (Suite Kieu) and selected as a compulsory part of the eight International Guitar Competition and Festival in Berlin.
Every October, the Cham ethnic minority from around the country, particularly those in the south-central province of Binh Thuan, celebrate the Kate Festival -- one of their biggest and most unique cultural activities.
37 years old art teacher Dang Vu Linh of Thuong Phuoc 1A Primary School in the Mekong Delta of Dong Thap Province has become renowned for making unique handicrafts from rice straw - a waste product of rice harvest.
An array of beauties hailing from Thailand and the Philippines are considered to be among the leading Southeast Asian rivals to Nguyen Khanh Van, the Vietnamese representative at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
You may one day chance upon a moment, when perhaps you’re in a hurry, rushing through the crowded and noisy streets of Hanoi at the end of a working day, and, almost like a miracle, the sound of singing finds your ears and slows you down,
