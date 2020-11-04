Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi

The Vietnam U22 men’s football team put on a display of great determination during a training session held in Hanoi yesterday as the squad get preparations underway for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which is set to be held in the nation next year.

A total of 34 players have been summoned for the camp by head coach Park Hang-seo, including four goalkeepers, nine defenders, 14 midfielders, and six forwards, with the last-minute addition of midfielder Nguyen Phi Hoang, the youngest player in V.League 1-2020 having been promoted to SHB Da Nang’s first team at the age of 17.

Explaining his decision to call up Phi Hoang, Park said: “I recently attended a match of SHB Da Nang in V.League 1 during which Hoang played for about 65 minutes. After observing his performance, I proposed the Vietnam Football Federation add him to the camp list for more thorough examination.”

In addition to the case of Phi Hoang, the Korean tactician has also given opportunities to some new names, including goalkeeper Tran Lam Dieu (Nam Dinh FC); defenders Dang Tuan Nghia (SHB Da Nang), Nguyen Trong Hieu (Hai Phong FC) and Nguyen Thanh Binh (Binh Dinh FC); and forward Vo Nguyen Hoang (Saigon FC). However, according to Park, the door of the Vietnam U22 squad remains wide open, because the coaching staff are still in the process of reviewing and testing the players’ capabilities in order to build the best lineup for the 2022 AFC U23 qualifiers 2022 and the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2021.

With the majority of Vietnam U22 players having few opportunities to play in V.League 1 and the First Division tournament (V.League 2), Park said he would make calculations to improve their weaknesses in terms of fitness, stamina and endurance.

“Not every summoned player will be able to play in their favourite position. I always think about what positions will be the best fit for the team. I want to examine this during this gathering,” he added.

As planned, players will train until November 15 before returning to their clubs for the qualification and final rounds of the 2020 National U21 Championship. The next camp is slated for December 20-28.

This marks the third gathering of the Vietnam U22 squad this year, with the latest meeting aimed at getting the team ready for international tournaments which will take place in 2021.