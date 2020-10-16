Vietnam wins first prize in Future Ready ASEAN contest

Vietnamese youths won the top prize of the Future Ready ASEAN Competition 2020 for solutions to preserve traditional dances of Southeast Asian nations using data science.

The final round of the Future Ready ASEAN 2020 contest was held virtually on October 10. — Screenshot photo

The contest is a playground for young people across the region to come up with data-driven solutions to promote ASEAN's cultural heritage.

The final round was held virtually with the competitions of nine teams out of a total of 70 teams from eight ASEAN countries. The finalists had to manifest their findings on how to increase awareness and knowledge of ASEAN culture via data science.

Ultimately, the highest prizes of the contest were awarded to the Vietnam, Myanmar and Indonesia teams.

The Vietnamese team including Nguyen Ngo Hoai Linh, Nguyen Hoang Lam and Dao Tien Minh won the first prize for their impressive presentation on the preservation of ASEAN traditional dances with data science.

The Myanmar team was the runner-up for z topic on how Ramayana epic is rooted in the ASEAN stages.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian team won third place for their presentation on a mobile app for listening to traditional ASEAN music.

The Future Ready ASEAN Competition is one of the key activities of the ASEAN Digital Innovation Programme and a joint initiative between the ASEAN Foundation, Microsoft and Empire Code with the goal of providing access to high-quality computer science education for disadvantaged people.

Via the Future Ready ASEAN website, the initiative has trained IT skills to more than 26,998 young disadvantaged youths and 1,187 trainers since March 2019. VNS

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s integration, community building process Since joining ASEAN on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has been an active participant and contributor to the regional integration journey and the Community-building process, said ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.