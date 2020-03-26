Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City

A week-long programme on introducing the special features of bánh mì (Vietnamese bread) has officially kicked off in HCM City.

Dragon fruit bread invented by HCM City-based ABC Bakery has become hugely popular.

The programme called Tôi yêu Bánh mì Sài Gòn (I love Bánh mì Sài Gòn), one of series of activities under the city’s media campaign on culinary tourism, will run until the end of this month.

It is organised by the city’s Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) and Google to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the word bánh mì added to the Oxford English Dictionary (March 24, 2011) and the Google Doodle which featured Vietnamese bread among 12 other countries around the world.

Nguyễn Quốc Kỳ, head of the VCCA, said several travel websites and prestigious travel guidebooks around the world have listed bánh mì among the popular dishes that visitors to Việt Nam should not ignore.

Many brands of bánh mì in HCM City have also been mentioned in travel websites, he said.

Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, director of the Department of Tourism, said local residents have created many different types of bread with various flavours.

“More than a dish, Bánh Mì Sài Gòn features personalities of people in HCM City. They are open-minded,” he said.

Vũ said the programme has received a strong response from many tourism and service companies, bread brands, businesspeople and artists.

The department has worked with musician Nguyễn Hải Phong and Brandbeats Music Agency to produce a song called I Love Bánh Mì Sài Gòn.

The song has been introduced by leading telecom service providers VinaPhone, Viettel and MobiFone.

Many three- to five-star hotels in the city will serve bánh mì as breakfast and arrange a display area for Bánh Mì Sài Gòn during the week.

Promotions for bread are being carried out by many bakeries in the city.

Residents and visitors can make online orders through home delivery services provided by Foody's Now and Go-Viet's GoFood.

The department has called on influential individuals, organisations, locals and international visitors to share their love for bánh mì by posting it on their social media pages and spreading the message Tôi yêu Bánh mì Sài Gòn or “I really love Bánh mì Sài Gòn”. — VNS