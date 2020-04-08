Vietnamese blockbuster released online

The blockbuster Pháp Sư Mù (Blind Conjurer), a horror-comedy by young comic actor Huynh Lap, has been released on Film+, an online film website in Vietnam.

A scene in Pháp Sư Mù (Blind Conjurer), a horror-comedy by young comic actor Huynh Lap. The film has been released on Film+, an online film website in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the producer

The screening aims to attract audiences during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I hope my fans will be entertained at home these days,” said the film’s producer and director Lap.

Pháp Sư Mù features a group of rural farmers who are hunted for in their village.

It is based on a famous web drama series released in 2019 by Lap.

The film features People’s Artist and famous comic artist Ngoc Giau and Vietnamese-American actress Viet Huong.

Producer and director Lap, who is also a comedian, plays a leading role.

The production earned more than VND60 billion (US$2.5million) in ticket sales three weeks after its release in cinemas in November last year.

“I decided to release Pháp Sư Mù online because I wanted to keep my production alive long after it appeared in cinemas,” said Lap, 27, who began his career as a theatre actor in 2011.

Lap and his group, DAMtv, have released 60 comic videos on YouTube. Their YouTube channel has over 1.2 million subscribers.

“YouTube brings my art closer to audiences,” said Lap, adding that he will produce and release all of his productions on YouTube.

In 2017, Lap set a new record when his parody film based on Vietnamese blockbuster Tấm Cám: Chuyện Chưa Kể (Tấm Cám: The Untold Story) earned three million views in one day after appearing on YouTube.

Lap spent VND2.5 billion ($111,000) on the production in hopes of bringing quality entertainment to his fans and audiences.

Lap has performed in many TV shows on HCM City Television and Vinh Long Television. He has also acted in several films by young directors such as Bao Nhan and Nam Cito of HCM City.

He won the Golden Kite Award for Best Supporting Actor in the comedy Sài Gòn Anh Yêu Em (Saigon, I Love You) at the Vietnam Film Festival in 2017. — VNS

