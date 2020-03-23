Vietnamese celebrities donate VND25 billion for COVID-19 combat

A range of local celebrities have joined forces to donate approximately VND25 billion, and thousands of necessities, in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic, and natural disasters that have hit the west of the country.

Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, hands over 500kg of rice, 10,000 eggs, 1,000 pieces of protective clothing, 4,500 masks, and 100 N95 face masks, specially designed for doctors and nurses in Cu Chi field hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, at a total cost of VND400 million.

Singer Ho Ngoc Ha and her friends deliver a total of VND1 billion in cash along with three water filtration systems in a bid to help residents living in western region which is suffering drought and salinity intrusion. She also offers VND1 billion in support of prevention and control activities necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and provide treatment for SARS-CoV-2-infected patients.

Singer Ha Anh Tuan and his friends donates roughly VND2 billion to help set up three negative pressure rooms in support of COVID-19 cases.

Singer Chi Pu spends VND1 billion on equipping a negative pressure room in Hanoi, along with 5,000 pieces of protective gear for doctors and nurses nationwide.

Singer Min donates a haul of 10,000 face masks, in addition to 500 bottles of hand sanitiser, for the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Singer Toc Tien chips in VND100 million in cash, whilst also presenting 2,000 pieces of protective clothing, 1,000 face masks, and 500 bottles of hand sanitiser

Singers Thuy Dung and Tung Duong show their support by donating 2,000 pieces of protective gear. They join together with other celebrities such as singers Hoang Thuy Linh and Hong Nhung, along with emcee Diep Chi, to raise funds of VND2 billion for the COVID-19 combat.

Singer Thuy Tien joins with her husband, retired footballer Le Cong Vinh, to present VND12 billion to help residents in the western region in their fight against the drought and salinity intrusion

Singers Dong Nhi and Cao Thang donate VND50 million to be shared among people who face difficulties in the western region.

Actor Ly Hai and his wife Minh Ha donate VND350 million to assist with five water purification machines for residents in drought-hit areas.

Singer Hari Won transports 1,610 bottles of fresh water to the western region.

Emcee Dai Nghia provides fresh water to residents in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

