Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 11:57:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese farmers’ creativity to be showcased in museum

 
 
28/05/2020    10:34 GMT+7

A plan to construct a museum specialised in the agriculture of the Mekong Delta has been approved by the People’s Committee of the southern province of Vinh Long.

Vietnamese farmers’ creativity to be showcased in museum

Agricultural and fishing tools related to the process of reclamation and establishment of villages by farmers in Vinh Long Province. 

The plan will then be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism before being considered and decided on by the Prime Minister.

According to the chairman of the People's Committee of Vinh Long Province, Lu Quang Ngoi, the construction of the museum is a community-oriented project that aims to honour the achievements of regional agriculture and the contribution of the farmers to the economic and social development of the nation.

“The exploitation to promote the value of the museum is an important issue that has been studied to achieve the highest efficiency by the province,” he affirmed.

 “The province has launched the project with the consultation of Can Tho University and initially collected over 1,000 artefacts and documents on agricultural implements,” said Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vinh Long Province Phan Van Giau.

“Seminars and conferences have also been regularly held to collect consultation from related organisations and other provinces in the region; thereby, the representatives of the provinces agree on the contribution, collection and display of the objects representing local characteristics at the museum with an aim to promote the value of agricultural heritages and connect tourism development in the region,” Giau added.

 

Covering a total area of around 11 hectares at Rach Truc Hamlet, Vung Lien Town, Vung Lien District, the museum will exhibit the artefacts and documents arranged according to four periods: agriculture under the Kingdom of Funan and Chenla before 1698; the Nguyen Lords and Nguyen Dynasty period (1698-1858); the French colonial period and that of the Republic of Vietnam (1858-1975); and in the Mekong Delta during the period from 1975 to present with đổi mới (economic reform).

According to the director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vinh Long Province, the project is expected to cost VND400 billion (US$17 million) from the State budget and socialisation resources, divided into several stages of implementation.

Work on the museum is set to begin in 2022 and expected to last five years.  VNS

Mekong Delta farmers expand smart rice farming

Mekong Delta farmers expand smart rice farming

Smart rice farming is offering high profits for farmers in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta as the model has adapted well to climate change and is environmentally friendly.

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change

More farmers in the Mekong Delta have restructured their crop cultivation to adapt to the effects of climate change.

 
 

Other News

.
Painter releases book on his beloved Hoi An
Painter releases book on his beloved Hoi An
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Truong Bach Tuong recently released his first book entitled Hội An – Loanh Quanh Chuyện Phố (Stories of Hoi An Town) in Vietnamese.

National Futsal HDBank Championships to kick off on June 1
National Futsal HDBank Championships to kick off on June 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The National Futsal HDBank Championships 2020 is scheduled to begin on June 1 in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

Fishermen create mesmerising patterns at sea
Fishermen create mesmerising patterns at sea
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Beautiful images of fishermen casting nests were taken in the central province of Phu Yen by photographer and banker Khanh Phan.

Local artists gear up for online performance in “Revival” concert
Local artists gear up for online performance in “Revival” concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Over Vietnamese 30 artists are set to take part in an online concert running with the theme of “Revival” on May 30, with the event being held with the aim of raising funds for those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Midfielder, striker win Golden Ball awards
Midfielder, striker win Golden Ball awards
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Midfielder Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and striker Cu Huynh Nhu of HCM City Club won the Golden Ball award for player of the year on May 26.

Museum of Ethnology to host Southeast Asian games for children
Museum of Ethnology to host Southeast Asian games for children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi is set to present an event to showcase games that originate from across Southeast Asia to children throughout May 30 and May 31.

Exhibition on southern lacquer opens in HCM City
Exhibition on southern lacquer opens in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

A new exhibition on southern lacquer has opened at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

TV host Jimmy Fallon 'very sorry' for 2000 blackface skit
TV host Jimmy Fallon 'very sorry' for 2000 blackface skit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The NBC's Tonight Show host called his depiction of comedian Chris Rock "unquestionably offensive".

Hung Dung beats Quang Hai to win Golden Ball award
Hung Dung beats Quang Hai to win Golden Ball award
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/05/2020 

Midfielder Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC pipped his teammate Nguyen Quang Hai to win the Golden Ball award for player of the year on Tuesday.

Music video inspired by history a smash hit
Music video inspired by history a smash hit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/05/2020 

The music video We Can’t Be Together Eternally by singer Hoa Minzy has wowed viewers thanks to its accurate depiction of the wedding ceremony of Emperor Bao Dai and Empress Nam Phuong, the last royal family of Vietnam.

Thanh Hoa beat Pho Hien in National Cup
Thanh Hoa beat Pho Hien in National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/05/2020 

Thanh Hoa defeated Pho Hien 2-1 away from home in the preliminary round of the National Cup on Monday at the PVF Centre in Hung Yen Province.

Asian media left greatly impressed by return of Vietnamese football
Asian media left greatly impressed by return of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

A number of Asian media agencies have noted their great appreciation upon seeing the successful return of Vietnamese football following a long break caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Free library for bookworms in Hanoi
Free library for bookworms in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Many bookworms in Hanoi are now happy that their intimate venue, a free library on Chua Lang street, reopened as COVID-19 situation in Vietnam has been eased.

Hoang Thuy listed among top 100 beauties in the world
Hoang Thuy listed among top 100 beauties in the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Hoang Thuy has been named as the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the 100 most beautiful women in the world, being ranked in 96th place, according to an online poll conducted by the Philippines’ Starmometer website.

Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup
Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

As many as 16 football clubs from across the nation have qualified for the knock-out round of the National Cup 2020 after three days of exciting qualifying matches held from May 23 to May 25.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019: Waiting for the best players to be honoured
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019: Waiting for the best players to be honoured
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

The most outstanding individuals of Vietnam’s 2019 football season will be honoured tonight (May 26) at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala, scheduled to be held at Rex Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City,

Vietnamese football sets ambitious goals in 2020
Vietnamese football sets ambitious goals in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Advancing to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and successfully defending the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Cup are the two major goals of the Vietnamese football in 2020.

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

Ballerina Thu Hue with a dream to conquer the peaks
Ballerina Thu Hue with a dream to conquer the peaks
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Forbes Vietnam magazine has announced its list of “Top 30 Under 30” in 2020 to honour the most influential faces in the country. Among them is ballerina Nguyen Thu Hue from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre,

New excavation unearths citadel's secrets
New excavation unearths citadel's secrets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

The "secrets" of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel complex, including the ancient citadel itself, are continuing to reveal themselves to archaeologists from the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre and the Institute of Archaeology.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 