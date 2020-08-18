Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day

19/08/2020    06:48 GMT+7

Five Vietnamese films will be screened for free nationwide to celebrate the 75th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
A scene from the animated film Tắc Kè Phá Án (Chameleon Solves the Case of the Thief), produced by the Vietnam Animation Studio, is one of five Vietnamese films screened nationwide to celebrate the August Revolution and National Day holidays. - Photo courtesy of the producer

The highlight of the event will be the animated film Tắc Kè Phá Án (Chameleon Solves Thief Case) produced by the Vietnam Animation Studio.

The 10-minute film, written by Tran Thi Thanh Tam and directed by Tran Khanh Duyen, is about a chameleon who is blamed for stealing chestnuts. To prove his innocence, he starts an investigation to find the true thief.

The film was nominated for best animation at the 21rd Vietnam Film Festival organised by the Cinema Department in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province in 2019.

The film screening will include the movie Người Lính Thầm Lặng (The Silent Soldiers) produced by the Film No 1 Joint Stock Company.

Three documentaries on nation-building and the country’s development will be featured.

 

They are Ký Ức Long Châu (Memories of Long Châu Lighthouse) and Làng Xây Đảo (Building Villages on Trường Sa Island) produced by the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio, and Quê Lụa Tân Châu (Tân Châu Silk Craft Village) by the Giai Phong (Liberation) Joint Stock Company.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the film screening will be organised in provinces or cities where COVID-19 has been safely controlled.

The organisers must follow the Ministry of Health's regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control during the event.

The event is being jointly held by the Cinema Department, film studios, departments of culture, sports and tourism, and cinema centres nationwide.  VNS

Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

Hanoi spruced up for August Revolution and National Day

The capital city of Hanoi is preparing to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

 
 

.
Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants and all 48 players called up to the Vietnam national U22 men’s football team underwent COVID-19 tests in Hanoi on August 16 in preparation for the start of their training camp on August 18.

Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A large number of Vietnamese artists have made an appearance in a music video aimed at encouraging people nationwide to overcome difficulties in fighting against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The national chess team is set to face strong opposition in the form of China and India in group A of the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.

Artists combine poetry and music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A night of poetry and music was held at Hanoi's Goethe Institute yesterday evening in front of a limited audience to ensure social distancing. 

Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

People’s Artist and cai luong star Le Thuy will release an MV on YouTube next week to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19. 

Kites fly high over Hanoi village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

Ba Duong Noi village in Hanoi’s Dan Phuong district has been known for the craft and hobby of kite making and flying for generations. We ventured out to the tranquil village to watch kites take to the sky as the world passed by.

Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.

XOM exhibition features artistic dreams and future of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

A special painting exhibition entitled XOM by a group of Vietnamese artists and a foreigner will open this week in the centre of Hanoi.

Ramadan month of the Cham
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/08/2020 

Cham people in the Mekong delta province of An Giang live mostly in An Phu, Tan Chau, and Phu Tan district. 

Theatre exhibit hall celebrates cai luong artists' invovement in revolutionary movement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/08/2020 

HCM City’s Tran Huu Trang Cai luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes, will open an exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong

Coach Park selects 48 players for U22 training camp
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/08/2020 

Coach Park Hang Seo has called up 48 players for a training camp to prepare for next year's Southeast Asian Games, where the U22 team will attempt to defend their crown.

Exhibition features old villages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

The Institute for Relics and Works of Preserving Monuments has put photos on the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

Activities to mark the National Day (September 2) and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival is scheduled to take place in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai between August 29 and October 18.

Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

An exhibition entitled “Vietnam - A Call of the Soul” is set to open in Hanoi on August 15 to honour renowned painter Tuman Zhumabaev, a friend of Vietnam who passed away on August 7. ​

Vietnamese runner aims for SEA Games marathon gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

About a hundred metres before prior to the finish line, Hoang Nguyen Thanh pulled out a tiny national flag and waived to celebrate his victory in the 2020 national marathon championship.

HCM City to produce more quality dramas for the public
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

Local artists have collaborated with HCM City Television (HTV) to produce more dramas for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

An exhibition to commemorate 75th anniversary of Vietnam's Independence Day has opened here to the public.

V.League 1 teams ready for restart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

Many teams in V.League 1 have returned to training after a week-long break due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifying matches slated for the autumn have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidating solidarity through the circle of Xoe dance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

Xoe dance is not only the pride of the Thai ethnic people but it is also a unique cultural feature in the repertoires of folk dances of ethnic minority groups in the northern province of Dien Bien and the northwest region in general.

