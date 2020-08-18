Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day

Five Vietnamese films will be screened for free nationwide to celebrate the 75th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

A scene from the animated film Tắc Kè Phá Án (Chameleon Solves the Case of the Thief), produced by the Vietnam Animation Studio, is one of five Vietnamese films screened nationwide to celebrate the August Revolution and National Day holidays. - Photo courtesy of the producer

The highlight of the event will be the animated film Tắc Kè Phá Án (Chameleon Solves Thief Case) produced by the Vietnam Animation Studio.

The 10-minute film, written by Tran Thi Thanh Tam and directed by Tran Khanh Duyen, is about a chameleon who is blamed for stealing chestnuts. To prove his innocence, he starts an investigation to find the true thief.

The film was nominated for best animation at the 21rd Vietnam Film Festival organised by the Cinema Department in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province in 2019.

The film screening will include the movie Người Lính Thầm Lặng (The Silent Soldiers) produced by the Film No 1 Joint Stock Company.

Three documentaries on nation-building and the country’s development will be featured.

They are Ký Ức Long Châu (Memories of Long Châu Lighthouse) and Làng Xây Đảo (Building Villages on Trường Sa Island) produced by the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio, and Quê Lụa Tân Châu (Tân Châu Silk Craft Village) by the Giai Phong (Liberation) Joint Stock Company.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the film screening will be organised in provinces or cities where COVID-19 has been safely controlled.

The organisers must follow the Ministry of Health's regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control during the event.

The event is being jointly held by the Cinema Department, film studios, departments of culture, sports and tourism, and cinema centres nationwide. VNS

