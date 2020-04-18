Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
19/04/2020    14:28 GMT+7

Vietnamese football bosses have set a tentative date for resuming play on May 15.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai will soon return to practise to prepare for the V.League 1’s resumption. — Photo nld.com.vn

The Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) company announced its plan to resume tournaments if the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled and authorities give them approval on Thursday afternoon.

Based on the opinions of domestic clubs, the VPF said professional tournaments will start on May 15 with matches in the 2020 National Cup and the V.League 1 beginning a week later.

Based on the situation of the disease and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's directions, the tournament management board will update and adjust the playing time in accordance with the actual situation and notify clubs in the shortest time.

The early announcement aims to help V.League 1 and V.League 2 teams prepare for a return to play.

 

If the disease is controlled, the national premier league will be played with away and home matches as before, instead of just in the north as has been mooted.

In addition, the VPF lets clubs to decide whether or not they allow fans to attend matches. — VNS

