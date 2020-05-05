Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020

 
 
06/05/2020    10:41 GMT+7

Despite COVID-19, the VN national football team are still heading towards two important goals during the remaining months of 2020 – reaching the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifications 

 and defending their regional ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup title later this year.

The national team have set a target to 'conquer' two major goals in the remaining months of 2020. (Photo: VFF)

According to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), over the past few months, head coach Park Hang-seo and his colleagues have been conducting daily meetings to discuss the team’s improvement.

“With the 2020 AFF Cup, Vietnam still have to work towards protecting their championship title. VFF and coach Park take very seriously the setting of these goals and will work hard to realise them,” VFF President Le Khanh Hai affirmed.

“When signing the contract, the two sides also agreed that Vietnamese football should achieve the best possible results. Park is very enthusiastic in seeking ways not to overload his team, with the full support of the VFF,” Hai added.

Coach Park Hang-seo is working hard to improve the national team. (Photo: VFF)
 

The Vietnamese national team are the defending champions of the AFF Cup. They won their second trophy in 2018 after beating Malaysia 3-2 in a two-leg final.

Meanwhile, Park Hang-seo’s side currently lead Group G in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualification with 11 points following an unbeaten run (three wins, two draws). The “Golden Stars” need to earn 4-6 points from the remaining three matches (against Malaysia, Indonesia and the UAE respectively) to guarantee themselves a ticket to the third and final qualifying round.

It is expected that V.League 1 would be cut short when the nation’s top professional football league resumes in late May or early June in order to serve the team’s targets.

Nhan Dan Online

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will devise suitable training programmes for national football teams in the coming time as many activities have been rescheduled due to COVID-19, said VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan.

Following a goalless draw in their opening tie against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the AFC U23 Championship 2020 finals in Thailand on January 10, Vietnam’s U23 side find themselves second in Group D.

 
 

