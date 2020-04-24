Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers

Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, leads the list of the Top 8 Asian goalkeepers who have scored the most goals, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on April 23.

The former Vietnam shot stopper tops the list with 15 goals, way ahead of Australian Angelo Konstantinou in second place who bagged seven career goals.

Moving down the list is another Australian, Les Pogliacomi who bagged six goals throughout his career, followed by Cheng Xiaopeng of China with four goals, Kim Byung-ji of the Republic of Korea with three goals, and Mohamed Al-Deayed of Saudi Arabia with three goals.

Moreover, Phan Van Santos was also named among the Top 20 goalscoring goalkeepers in world football, alongside the likes of Rogerio Ceni, Jose Chilavert, Rene Higuita, and Hans-Jorg Butt.

Originally born in Brazil, Phan Van Santos first arrived in Vietnam after signing for local side Dong Tam Long An FC in 2001.

After quickly developing a reputation as a stellar goalkeeper, his excellent performances helped his team win the V.League 1 title back-to-back in both 2005 and 2006.

Widely regarded as the best shot stopper in domestic football during his playing career, Santos was renowned for his incredible skill from dead ball situations, scoring a total of 22 goals from freekick situations during his spell at Dong Tam Long An FC.

Most memorably, Santos became the only goalkeeper to score in the 20-year history of the AFC Champions league by netting a free kick from 22 metres against Shanghai Shenhua SVA SMEG FC, a record that still stands to this day.

Santos became a Vietnamese citizen in December, 2007, going on to appear five times for the national team in friendly matches. VOV

