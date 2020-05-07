Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September

 
 
08/05/2020    07:03 GMT+7

The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

vietnamese football team set to begin training in september hinh 0
Vietnamese players will be called in for training in September

The plan had originally been to assemble the squad in June before playing two friendlies during the international break. As a result of the current global situation however, the federation felt it was impractical.

Therefore, June will serve as a time for footballers to represent their clubs in the  V.League 1 as it is thought that calling up players to the national team too early would be a detrimental move due to the majority of players needing game time to regain form and fitness.

As a result, the VFF intends to seek strong rivals to be the country’s opponents in friendly ties which will take place in September.

 

These games will offer head coach Park Hang-seo a chance to evaluate his squad ahead of the crunch World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

In line with the current schedule, Vietnam will take on Malaysia in an away tie on October 13, followed by the final two home matches of Group G against Indonesia on November 12 and the UAE on November 17.

In Group G, the Vietnamese men’s national football team currently lead the table with 11 points, followed by Malaysia with nine points, Thailand with eight points, and the UAE with six points. VOV

 
 

Latest news

