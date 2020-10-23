Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach

Kim Hyun-tae from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take up the position of goalkeeper coach with Vietnam’s young national football teams, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) revealed on October 23.

Kim Hyun-tae from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will be the new goalkeeper coach for Vietnam’s young national football teams. (Photo: VFF)



Hanoi (VNA) -

The move is to bolster the skills of Vietnam’s young teams, especially goalkeepers, the VFF said, adding that it is completing procedures for Kim’s arrival in Vietnam in the near future.

Born in 1961, Kim is considered one of the most outstanding goalkeeper coaches in the RoK. He assumed the role in the country’s national squad twice, at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, and in the Olympic team in 1998-2000.

Vietnam remained the highest-ranked team in Southeast Asia and is 20 places clear of Thailand, according to the FIFA world rankings in September.

In Asia, the team, with Park Hang-seo also from the RoK as head coach, stood at No 14, six spots above Thailand.

Japan continued to lead the continent, at a global No 28 (1,500 points), followed by Iran (1,489 points), at No 30./.VNA