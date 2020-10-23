Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/10/2020 10:44:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach

24/10/2020    10:34 GMT+7

Kim Hyun-tae from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take up the position of goalkeeper coach with Vietnam’s young national football teams, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) revealed on October 23.

Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach hinh anh 1

Kim Hyun-tae from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will be the new goalkeeper coach for Vietnam’s young national football teams. (Photo: VFF)


Hanoi (VNA) -

The move is to bolster the skills of Vietnam’s young teams, especially goalkeepers, the VFF said, adding that it is completing procedures for Kim’s arrival in Vietnam in the near future.

Born in 1961, Kim is considered one of the most outstanding goalkeeper coaches in the RoK. He assumed the role in the country’s national squad twice, at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, and in the Olympic team in 1998-2000.

 

Vietnam remained the highest-ranked team in Southeast Asia and is 20 places clear of Thailand, according to the FIFA world rankings in September.

In Asia, the team, with Park Hang-seo also from the RoK as head coach, stood at No 14, six spots above Thailand.

Japan continued to lead the continent, at a global No 28 (1,500 points), followed by Iran (1,489 points), at No 30./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The music video for The Charming Beast, a recently released song by British rapper Ian Paynton, starts with Paynton emerging from the waters of Hanoi's West Lake on an overcast, muggy day.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

People’s Artist Ly Huynh, one of the pioneers who brought martial arts to Vietnamese cinema, passed away yesterday in HCM City after a long illness. He was 78. 

Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

A range of exciting toys following the theme of Halloween have gone on sale on Hang Ma street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with the festival drawing near.

Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

After being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in May, this Saturday more than 1,100 runners will race up to 70km in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) in Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The black comedy Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party) gained VND8.5 billion (US$365,500) with 105,000 tickets sold, even though its national premiere is only set to take place on October 23.

Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have remained in 94th position following the release of the world rankings for October by FIFA.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 has opened for registration for all triathletes after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.

Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF
Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Children, adolescents and young people living in Vietnam, aged between 8 and 18, have been invited to take part in a “green challenge” organised by UNICEF and partners.

Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The South Korean Cultural Centre and the Lao Cai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold Korean Culture Day in Sa Pa Town on Saturday.

Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s senior football team are to be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in training camps during the remainder of the year in preparation for upcoming international tournaments ahead in 2021.

Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The new drama troupe Sen Viet, composed of 25 young actors, has opened in HCM City. 

Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The doors are still wide open to both Groups A and B as both the title race and the fight to escape relegation are heating up after matchday 3 of V.League’s second phase.

ASEAN 2020: Exhibition on ASEAN traditional costumes opens in Hanoi
ASEAN 2020: Exhibition on ASEAN traditional costumes opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, held an exhibition of ASEAN traditional costumes in Hanoi on October 21. 

V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race
V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

Both defending champions Hanoi FC and Quang Ninh Coal FC earned important wins during the third matchday matches of the V.League 2020’s second phase, thus lifting themselves up in the table for a title race with other heavyweights.

Thai Thi Hoa showcases Vietnamese landscapes at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa showcases Vietnamese landscapes at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Earth 2020, has unveiled a self-introduction clip aimed at promoting the country’s natural beauty among an international audience.

Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/10/2020 

High school students in Hanoi and HCM City will have the chance to watch short science films and experience science experiments at weekends. 

Traditional costumes of ASEAN members to be showcased in Hanoi
Traditional costumes of ASEAN members to be showcased in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/10/2020 

A show featuring a range of traditional costumes from ASEAN member states will be held from October 12 to October 18 at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi.

Pop star Truong’s online concert highlights famous songs in late 90s
Pop star Truong’s online concert highlights famous songs in late 90s
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/10/2020 

Pop star Lam Truong of HCM City, known as Pop Prince in the 1990s, will sing during a livestream concert on YouTube to celebrate his 25-year career.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 