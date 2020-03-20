Vietnamese footballers help prevent COVID-19 pandemic

A number of professional footballers have donated cash to help the country fight COVID-19.

Striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn (right) among the footballers helping to prevent COVID-19 epidemic in the country. — Photo zing.vn

National striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn is leading the campaign and has helped collect VNĐ120 million (US$5,200).

The Hoàng Anh Gia Lai player revealed the generosity of himself and other footballers on social media.

Hồ Chí Minh City star Nguyễn Công Phượng has also donated, along with Trần Đình Trọng, Nguyễn Duy Mạnh, Đỗ Hùng Dũng, Phạm Đức Huy and Trần Văn Kiên of Hà Nội FC.

The players were responded to a call from Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to help the cause.

“A little effort to push back corona, Việt Nam win," midfielder Trọng wrote on social media.

“We can do it,” added Dũng.

Striker Nguyễn Công Phượng with his slogan "Don't talk, just do". — Photo zing.vn

On Sunday, Toàn will add up all the money raised and send to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 epidemic Prevention and Control headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

A number of other professional players have also taken to social media to help fight the pandemic.

Midfielder Lương Xuân Trường calls fans to stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask and wash their hands. — Photo zing.vn

Midfielder Lương Xuân Trường also called fans to stay at home as much as possible; use a mask and wash their hands as well as avoiding putting your hands on your face, avoiding shaking hands, stay away from crowded places and declare honest health conditions.

"Let's fight with the disease together," said Trường. — VNS