08/06/2020 10:58:31 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports

 
 
08/06/2020    10:56 GMT+7

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.

Lam named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports hinh anh 1

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam is in the FOX Sports Asia shortlist for best Asian goalkeepers. (Photo of FOX Sports facebook)

On its facebook fanpage, the website listed nine shot stoppers for supporters to choose their best one.

It is a recognition for what the goalie contributed to Vietnam who won the AFF Cup 2018, made top eight at the Asian Cup 2019 and secured silver medal at the King's Cup 2019.

Other goalkeepers named are Neil Etheridge (the Philippines), Kawin Thamsatchanan (Thailand), Khairul Fahmi (Malaysia), Lionel Lewis (Singapore), Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi (Japan), Alireza Beiranvand (Iran), Lee Won-jae (South Korea) and Ali Al-Habsi (Oman).

 

Lam and his Muangthong United FC of Thailand have been back in training early this week after the social distancing time because of the COVID-19.

The Thai League will return on September 12./.

Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers

Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers

Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, leads the list of the Top 8 Asian goalkeepers who have scored the most goals, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on April 23.

VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title

VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has confirmed that No 1 goalkeeper Dang Van Lam may not participate in Vietnam’s campaign to defend the ASEAN Football Federation Cup later this year.

 
 

