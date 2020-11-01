Vietnamese guitarist wins prize at Berlin competition

Dao Nhu Khanh, a Vietnamese contestant, has been honourd as the best performer of “To khuc Kieu” (Suite Kieu) and selected as a compulsory part of the eight International Guitar Competition and Festival in Berlin.



The biennial event, which was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted nearly 40 guitarists from 30 countries worldwide, including two from Vietnam.

“To khuc Kieu” was composed on the basis of “Truyen Kieu” (The Tale of Kieu), an 18th century poetic masterpiece by Nguyen Du. The inclusion of “To khuc Kieu” in the international guitar contest aims to celebrate the 255th birth anniversary and 200th death anniversary of the great Vietnamese poet.

The first prize went to Yaroslav Makarich from Belarus and the second prize was awarded to Chinnawat Themkumkwun of Thailand.

Prof. Dang Ngoc Long, Director of the Berlin-Gesundbrunnen Music School, has created a number of guitar pieces, including Nui rung Tay Nguyen which is considered one of the best works by an Asian composer.

