Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut

A love novel written by author Loan Le where Pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup, is a central theme is set to be released on February, 2021 in the United States.

Being released under the title of "A Phở Love Story", the book is a romantic comedy about two Vietnamese-American teenagers who fall in love. However, their relationship involves many challenges, largely relating to their respective families’ age-old feud about their rival Pho restaurants.

The story will serve to introduce Vietnamese food culture to readers across the world.

Author Loan Le

Author Loan Le is an editor at Simon & Schuster’s Atria Books who holds an MFA in fiction writing from Fairfield University’s low-residency programme.

Her notable achievements include winning a Pushcart Prize, whilst her short stories have appeared in numerous American newspapers, such as CRAFT Literary, Mud Season Review, and Angel City Review. VOV